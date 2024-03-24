VOICES: Welcoming women to the Dayton area since 1939

The Dayton Women’s Social League was originally the New Neighbors League (NNL), which was founded in Dayton in 1939 by Theodore R. Briggs, a former newspaperman, and his wife, Bunny. The group was intended to help women who were new to the area. NNL provided information to the women on things to see, and do in Dayton, and also offered the women the chance to participate in many different activities where they could meet women who had similar interests. Club sponsors helped the women find a dentist, a realtor, and an investment advisor. Friendships formed quickly, and the club even helped the husbands adapt to Dayton by offering social events for husbands and wives.
With the advances in technology since the club’s formation, the Dayton chapter felt that there was no longer a need for the national association. The local chapter members, however, had formed so many friendships, and they enjoyed the club so much, the decision was made to terminate the association with the national group. At that time, NNL had to change its name and make many other changes. In 2019, New Neighbors League of Dayton members voted to become Dayton Women’s Social League (DWSL), a group of vibrant ladies who gather to be social and create new friendships. The mission statement of DWSL is: “The purpose of DWSL is to foster new friendships among women in the greater Dayton area through our activities. We wish to celebrate others’ stories with an open mind, kindness, and generosity of spirit.” DWSL is a not-for-profit, non-religious, and non-political organization with a motto of “friendship and fun.”
DWSL currently has over 100 members who participate in many activities. Some activities include: book clubs, bunco, bridge, euchre, Mahjong, nature walks and travel discussions. Women are free to choose when and how often they want to participate. Most activities have an attendance of between five and twelve people. Some activities, like dining out and couples euchre include spouses, but most are just for the ladies. Some activities have come and gone, but the friendships formed in these activities have lasted. Some of the ladies have been friends for over a decade and all have helped a fellow member through hard times. Members are from twenty-something to ninety-something years of age; most are retired or not working. Everyone has her own experiences and life happening that others can learn from or just enjoy hearing about. Some have been members for years and were part of the original NNL. The group ebbs and flows as new members join and elder members pass. Each member is enthusiastically welcomed, and each member’s passing is deeply felt.
DWSL has a Facebook page on which members can share pictures and information to help each other. The website has an area, “The Marketplace,” where members can sell their handmade craft items or services they offer, such as pet sitting. The website also keeps women informed of volunteer opportunities or charitable contributions they can make. Some charities that women in DWSL have supported in the past include: Shoes for the Shoeless, Pink Ribbon Ladies and Hannah’s Closet.
The women of DWSL are very friendly, accepting and kind. Anyone is welcome to join and can attend several activities before joining. To contact DWSL, please email the league at: daytonwomenssocialleague@gmail.com or contact Chris Ross at 937–469–0092.
Chris Ross is the current president for DWSL.
