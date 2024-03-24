VOICES: Welcoming women to the Dayton area since 1939

DWSL currently has over 100 members who participate in many activities. Some activities include: book clubs, bunco, bridge, euchre, Mahjong, nature walks and travel discussions. Women are free to choose when and how often they want to participate. Most activities have an attendance of between five and twelve people. Some activities, like dining out and couples euchre include spouses, but most are just for the ladies. Some activities have come and gone, but the friendships formed in these activities have lasted. Some of the ladies have been friends for over a decade and all have helped a fellow member through hard times. Members are from twenty-something to ninety-something years of age; most are retired or not working. Everyone has her own experiences and life happening that others can learn from or just enjoy hearing about. Some have been members for years and were part of the original NNL. The group ebbs and flows as new members join and elder members pass. Each member is enthusiastically welcomed, and each member’s passing is deeply felt.

DWSL has a Facebook page on which members can share pictures and information to help each other. The website has an area, “The Marketplace,” where members can sell their handmade craft items or services they offer, such as pet sitting. The website also keeps women informed of volunteer opportunities or charitable contributions they can make. Some charities that women in DWSL have supported in the past include: Shoes for the Shoeless, Pink Ribbon Ladies and Hannah’s Closet.

The women of DWSL are very friendly, accepting and kind. Anyone is welcome to join and can attend several activities before joining. To contact DWSL, please email the league at: daytonwomenssocialleague@gmail.com or contact Chris Ross at 937–469–0092.

Chris Ross is the current president for DWSL.