VOICES: We’re surrounded by artistic expression in the Miami Valley. Here’s what we can celebrate

I often share a coffee with Morris Howard, Sierra Leone and Debi Chess and discuss the artists’ role in the Black community and how we can amplify and support them. The struggle is real, but also the opportunities to improve. Time spent with Dana Wiley plotting good trouble with the fabulous folks of EPIC (a great group of people from all walks of life), who are activating spaces in the Arcade with art projects and events meant to energize and jumpstart the downtown region. Time spent on the lawn of Levitt Pavilion on these hot summer nights, seeing people from all walks of life having a communal good time. Executive Director Lisa Wagner, her small but mighty staff, and a plethora of volunteers show the power of music to change the urban landscape, providing the rhythm and heartbeat of the Dayton Renaissance. A conversation over dinner and drinks with Brandon Ragland, the new artistic director of Dayton Ballet, sharing his spectacular vision for the ballet company’s future, all about stepping into the future boldly.

Every day is filled with encounters with young people just on the cusp of realizing their artistic potential at Stivers School of the Arts, Sinclair Community College, and Wright State. Working with the University of Dayton Archives to research the life and career of Willis “Bing” Davis for a documentary on his life and watching people move through their lives past murals and public art sculptures that colorfully blanket our community.

As a very grateful son of two working-class parents who never once flinched at my being an artist but were always concerned about how I would make a living creating art from the machinations of imagination and the all-consuming creative spirit, I get to experience a flood of artistry that is so overwhelming at times. My days are filled with extraordinary sights and sounds that inspire smiles, laughter and sometimes tears of joy, bearing witness to such incredible beauty. I push my body, mind, and spirit to create art and movement.

As I begin this new chapter of my life with a full-time position with ThinkTV as a producer and community arts liaison, I am gobsmacked by the blessings of my good fortune to live in a country and be a part of a community that embodies the phrase “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

As we head into the final days of summer, now more than ever, we need to pause to ponder and reflect. I encourage everyone to take a moment to close their eyes and think about an artistic moment that left an indelible impression on them. Recall all the sensations it brings up, and consider the void in our lives if we did not have any art. The freedom of artistic expression surrounds us in the Miami Valley. In my new position, I can spread this message even further, hopefully a win-win scenario for all: The ultimate freedom.

Rodney Veal is the host of ThinkTV/CET Connect and President of the board of OhioDance.