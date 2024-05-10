3 new exhibits open at The Contemporary Dayton this weekend

Katherine Kadish and David Leach will explore recent “crossroads” in their lives. According to press notes, the exhibition will feature Kadish’s “evocative monotype and painted colorscapes paired with Leach’s abstracted landscape, architecture, and interior drawings and prints.” There will also be two new monotypes, “Crossroads I & II,” which they created collaboratively earlier this year in Kadish’s home studio.

Both artists have exhibited widely and are featured in prominent public and private national and international collections. Kadish lives in Yellow Springs, maintains her studio in the nearby village of Clifton, and works regularly in New York. The Dayton-based Leach is emeritus professor at Wright State University and an active member of the Dayton Printmakers Cooperative.

Andy Snow’s new photographs stem from source imagery from his 2014 project in which he commemorated the 100 year anniversary of the Great 1913 Flood by pairing historical images with those same or similar scenes of today. “Both a study in the artistry behind digital manipulation and a testament to its emotional power, his methods are as old as photography itself—only the tools have changed,” organizers noted.

Snow is a Dayton-based working photographer with a wide range of imagery from around the world. He is the recipient of the 2020 Ohio Governor’s Award for the Arts for Individual Artist and has chronicled the Dayton arts scene for the past 30 years.

Cortés’ work uses digitized family movies, photographs, and computer-generated 3D models of heirloom objects. Her work asks the viewer to “contemplate the intersection of memory, perception, and the passage of time.” She is an award-winning Dayton-based digital media artist and instructor of motion design at the Modern College of Design in Kettering.

PUBLIC PROGRAMS / ALL PROGRAMS TAKE PLACE AT THE CONTEMPORARY DAYTON

OPENING NIGHT / May 10

Members Preview with the Artist 5-6 pm / Public Reception 6-8 pm

ARTIST TALK: Tess Cortés / First Friday, June 7 / 6:30 pm

ARTIST TALK: Katherine Kadish and David Leach / Saturday, June 22 / 2 pm

ARTIST TALK: Andy Snow in Conversation with Ron Rollins, retired Dayton Daily News editor / Saturday, July 13 / 2 pm

DROP-IN TOURS / “Andy Snow: Time Bends, Space Blends” / May 18, June 8, 15, 29 / 2 pm

The Contemporary Dayton, located at 25 W. Fourth St., is open Wednesday–Saturday 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Closed Sunday-Wednesday. For more information, visit codayton.org.