3 to see: Notable arts events across the Dayton region this weekend

When: Through March 17; 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: The beautiful, humorous, dark, and haunting “Hadestown,” a modern adaptation of Greek myths and the winner of eight 2019 Tonys including Best Musical, makes its local premiere in first-rate fashion. Featuring Rachel Chavkin’s stylish direction and Bradley King’s luminous lighting design, the production, emotionally heightened by Anaïs Mitchell’s flavorful score ranging from tender folk to soulful New Orleans jazz, consists of strong portrayals across the board. The endearing J. Antonio Rodriguez (Orpheus) and fierce Amaya Braganza (Eurydice) are wonderfully paired and vocally sublime as doomed lovers yearning for better. Tall, imposing Matthew Patrick Quinn (Hades) and playful spitfire Lana Gordon (Persephone) are also winningly connected as the secondary lovers who ultimately rekindle their passion thanks to Orpheus’ gift of song. As narrator Hermes, Will Mann oversees the proceedings with jovial flair, and trombonist Emily Fredrickson is a superb component of conductor Eric Kang’s orchestra.

Key scene: Quinn’s defiantly unnerving rendition of “Why We Build the Wall,” an eerily timely look at a classism and leadership that has a deeper meaning during an election year. And be sure to keep your eyes on Gordon whose look of First Lady-esque disdain absolutely speaks volumes.

Cost: $28.50-$149

More info: Call 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org

2. Michael Cavanaugh performs the songs of Billy Joel and Elton John

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 16

Where: Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Rd., Troy

Details: As a huge fan of legendary choreographer Twyla Tharp’s 2003 Tony Award-winning dancical “Movin Out,” a tribute to the Billy Joel repertoire, I highly recommend seeing Tony nominee Michael Cavanaugh sing and play his heart out. He showcased his skills as a pianist and vocalist to the hilt in “Movin’ Out,” and I’m sure he’ll deliver the goods once again as he sings some of Elton John’s biggest hits as well.

Cost: $25-$65

More info: 937-418-8392 or visit arbogastpac.com

3. “Origin”

When: Through March 20; 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 3:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, and 7 p.m. Wednesday

Where: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences embraced “Oppenheimer” and Emma Stone at this week’s Oscars but we’ll never know how things would have turned out had “Origin” (including director Ava DuVernay and leading lady Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor) been on the ballot. The film, one of the most significant and timely of 2023, is playing its final week at The Neon and is not to be missed. Based on Isabel Wilkerson’s dynamic 2020 book “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” “Origin” is a very powerful and relevant account of race as seen through the divisive use of social hierarchy not only in America but India and Nazi Germany. The film’s imagery, scope and tone concerning race and discrimination at home and abroad provides compelling moments from the murder of Trayvon Martin to the differing perspectives of how police are viewed in white and Black neighborhoods. The Neon screening includes a pre-recorded Q&A with DuVernay.

Key scene: Al Bright, a young Black Little League player, becomes the focal point of heartbreaking disgust at a segregated pool in 1951.

Cost: $6.50-$10.50

More info: 937-222-7469 or neonmovies.com

