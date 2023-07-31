Adaptive Ball Fields at Makino Park to open next spring

WARREN COUNTY — Construction on the Adaptive Ball Fields at Makino Park in Mason kicked off recently with fanfare and a groundbreaking ceremony.

State, county and local officials joined parents, players, and volunteers to celebrate the next step in a process to create flat baseball fields with rubberized surfaces and other features that allow children and adults of all abilities to enjoy the game. The fields will be the home of the Mason Challenger League.

Mason Mayor Barbara Spaeth and Mason City Manager Eric Hanson thanked a long list of people, organizations, governments and companies that have helped to make the adaptive fields a reality.

Sydney Roderer was one of more than a dozen Mason Challenger players on hand, and looks forward to playing on the new fields when they open in spring 2024. She said she’s been playing “For too many years to count,” and said “I hope to play for as long as I can.”

Makino Park is located at 6100 Kopfler Court.