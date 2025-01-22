‘American Pickers’ History Channel TV show seeks places to pick in SW Ohio

The American Pickers will return to Ohio in March to film episodes of The History Channel hit television series.
“American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the world of antique “picking” and follows skilled pickers in the business as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques.
The show’s main cast members find historically significant or rare items.
The show is in need of leads. If you or someone you know has a unique item and story to tell, and is ready to sell, please message the show.
Send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com, call 646-493-2184 or go to Facebook at @GotAPick.
The Pickers do not pick stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums or anything open to the public.