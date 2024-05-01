Bellbrook man on reality web TV show ‘The Blox’, which spotlights entrepreneurs

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Filming took place in Tulsa, Okla. last July. Matecki, who served 20 years in the United States Air Force, was among more than 70 contestants who shared their stories, business ideas and entrepreneurial visions for the chance to win a cash prize, network with industry experts and receive mentorship to accelerate their business.

“I am thrilled to be part of ’The Blox’ and to share my journey with viewers,” said Matecki, who owns Whiskermen with his wife, Jenn. “This experience was a chance for me to grow my startup, connect with other talented entrepreneurs, and showcase my business on a prestigious platform. The mentorship and community that was built are incredible. I am humbled to have been around such amazing entrepreneurs.”

“The Blox” is structured around challenges built to test the limits and creativity of the participants. Businesses classes set the tone each day, ultimately concluding in showdowns known as “the Blox-Off.”

The latest season premiered April 28, and Matecki said he is more prominently featured in episodes five and six. Episode Six will be spotlighted at a special viewing party taking place today at 5:30 p.m. at Beckel’s Humidor, located at 33 W. Franklin St. in Centerville.

“We’ll discuss the show’s highlights, our experiences and our journey as contestants,” he said. “It’s a great chance to connect with fellow entrepreneurs, industry experts and fans of the show.”

Matecki, who notably holds master’s degrees in management and entrepreneurship, says he’s proud to have stepped out of his comfort zone and apply for “The Blox,” calling it a “leap of faith.” He found the networking aspect particularly beneficial, and encourages other entrepreneurs to consider taking chances and continually seek opportunities to grow and thrive.

“Dayton is very rich with innovation and there are several opportunities for small businesses, including the Entrepreneurs Center downtown, which is a massive hub,” Matecki said. “Look at what you can do locally but also look to be able to step out for those bigger challenges. If you don’t take your shot, you’re never going to move forward.”

To watch the series, download “The Blox” app or visit facebook.com/betablox. For more information, visit betablox.com/theblox/home.