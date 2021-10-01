Breast Cancer Awareness: Don’t let COVID delay your mammogram

We’ve all learned a lot during COVID-19. One thing that’s become abundantly clear is this: cancer doesn’t take a break during a pandemic.
“Breast cancer is the second most common form of cancer in women,” Diane Anderson, DO, reports. As a radiologist and medical director of mammography at Upper Valley Medical Center, she reminds us that when detected early, breast cancer can be successfully treated and lives can be saved.
“Pandemic or no pandemic, getting your annual mammogram is just as important as ever,” she says. And it’s safe to do so now.
Thanks to strict cleaning and sanitation practices, it is safe to resume your routine mammogram at any Premier Health mammography location. Each mammography room is sanitized after every use. Face masks are required. The health of all staff is monitored closely. And limited seating in the waiting room makes social distancing the norm.
If the pandemic has caused you to miss a screening, Dr. Anderson encourages you to schedule it soon.
Routine screening mammograms are for women who have no breast problems or complaints. No doctor’s order is needed if you’re age 40 or older. An advanced form of screening mammography, called Genius 3-D Mammography, is an available option at all Premier Health locations.
This type of mammogram takes multiple images of your breasts from several angles, helping radiologists better visualize the fine details within your breast tissue for better detection of breast cancer at its earliest stage.
Diagnostic mammograms also are safe and readily available if you have an existing breast issue or need follow-up breast care. Your doctor will help you schedule a diagnostic mammogram if one is needed.
To schedule a screening mammogram at any Premier Health location, including the Premier Health mobile mammography coach – owned and operated by Atrium Medical Center – call 855-887-7364 Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. or Friday 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Or you can schedule an appointment online using your Premier Health MyChart account.
If you are without insurance coverage, you may be eligible for a free mammogram. Funds are available through the Breast and Cervical Cancer Project (BCCP), as well as through the Premier Health Foundations. Call 866-838-8973 to see if you qualify.