Chappelle is loving ‘being canceled’

FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at the 22nd Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington, D.C. A top Netflix executive said Dave Chappelle's special “The Closer” doesn't cross “the line on hate” and will remain on the streaming service despite fallout over the comedian's remarks about the trans community. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at the 22nd Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington, D.C. A top Netflix executive said Dave Chappelle's special “The Closer” doesn't cross “the line on hate” and will remain on the streaming service despite fallout over the comedian's remarks about the trans community. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

POP CULTURE
By Nardine Saad, Los Angeles Times
24 minutes ago
What backlash? He gets ovation in L.A.

LOS ANGELES — Backlash be darned, Yellow Springs-based Dave Chappelle is apparently basking in the glory of being canceled.

The veteran comedian received a standing ovation and a raucous fireworks display at the Hollywood Bowl last Thursday, Oct. 7, during a screening of his untitled documentary — as if he hadn’t just been widely criticized for transphobic remarks he made in his new Netflix special, “The Closer.”

“If this is what being canceled is like, I love it,” the 48-year-old Chappelle said onstage in response to the standing O, according to several reports.

ExploreNetflix backs Chappelle despite criticism over trans remarks

Rapturous applause broke out after that, the Hollywood Reporter said, adding that Chappelle was more blunt elsewhere in the program, denouncing his “cancellation” over his exclusionary jokes.

The Emmy- and Grammy-winning comic came under fire last week for defending “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling’s transphobic remarks in his latest stand-up program, which is currently No. 4 on Netflix’s list of top streaming titles.

He proudly declares himself a trans-exclusionary radical feminist (TERF) in solidarity with Rowling, who has been labeled with the term for repeatedly expressing anti-transgender sentiments.

That portion of “The Closer” — as well as other quips about rapper DaBaby’s homophobic behavior this summer — fueled a backlash among members of the LGBTQ+ community on social media.

The remarks have also been denounced by social justice organizations, including GLAAD and the National Black Justice Coalition, and Netflix creators who said they’ll be severing ties with the platform “as long as they continue to put out and profit from blatantly and dangerously transphobic content.”

Chappelle’s upcoming documentary, a 118-minute film directed by “American Factory” Oscar winners Steve Bognar and Julia Reichert, chronicles the inner workings of last year’s socially distanced “Chappelle’s Summer Camp” festival. (Like Chappelle, Bognar and Reichert are also based in the Miami Valley.)

Chappelle reportedly had a moment of sincerity onstage Thursday as he promoted themes in the doc, telling the Hollywood Bowl audience to “do something nice for someone who looks nothing like you” and “trust one another.”

Last Thursday’s performance was attended by Tiffany Haddish, Brad Pitt, Jeff Ross, Michael Buffer, Snoop Dogg, Nas, Jon Hamm and Stevie Wonder. Wonder also shared a message of unity, calling on attendees to cancel hate and fear.

Though Chappelle didn’t repeat the controversial jokes at the event, he closed out by saying: “Thank God I’m canceled… ,” according to TMZ. “I bet you I’ll be someone better than you think.”

Dave Chappelle during the Astroworld Festival at NRG Park in Houston on Nov. 9, 2019. (Trish Badger/imageSPACE/Zuma Press/TNS)
Dave Chappelle during the Astroworld Festival at NRG Park in Houston on Nov. 9, 2019. (Trish Badger/imageSPACE/Zuma Press/TNS)

