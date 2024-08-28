Couple shares how to be more vigilant when traveling as seniors; AAA expert weighs in

Kara Hitchens, a public affairs manager for AAA Club Alliance, has a few tips.

“People may think seniors are frailer or not as savvy, but I don’t think that has to be the case,” she said. “I think they should be able to travel comfortably, and all travelers should take precautions to stay safe.”

It is important to plan ahead and know limitations.

“As travelers, seniors are encouraged to explore all ways to travel but keep in mind their possible limitations,” Hitchens said. “If a person has difficulty walking long periods of time, they should keep that in mind when planning a trip and when thinking about various destinations. Work with a travel advisor, and lay out your limitations. They will be very helpful in planning accommodations or special needs.”

Gary Eubank, 85, and his wife, Pamela, of the Dayton area, love to travel. The pair started their adventures as part of Gary’s work as a minister at United Methodist Church.

“People refer to us as world travelers, and we’ve done most of our traveling since my retirement in 2001,” Gary said.

One of their favorite locations is Amsterdam. They enjoy meeting people from different parts of the world and Gary noted they have something to learn from people who live elsewhere.

According to Gary, flight delays or cancellations can be stressful.

“You need to be flexible and understand that things may not go exactly the way you have planned, but you can still enjoy it,” Gary said.

To stay safe, the Eubanks do not carry anything in their hip pockets.

“We have special covers for our passports and ID, so people can’t scan it and get our information,” said Pamela Eubank, who is 75 years old.

The couple has also been using wheelchairs in airports the last few years.

“It’s fabulous. People meet you at the airplane and take you to where you need to go,” Gary said. “If we’re on an excursion we do what we can do and we don’t worry about keeping up with a leader. Sometimes we just go off on our own.”

Hitchens, who has been with AAA for seven years, also advises each person to plan breaks as needed.

“I advise people of any age to build a day of rest in your itinerary. Any travel plans that are packed full of constant going is bound to wear out even the most seasoned traveler,” she said.

Part of being aware means knowing options that are available.

“There are a lot of programs that offer group travel and there is safety in numbers,” Hitchens said. “Women Traveling Together is available for women who travel solo. Road Scholars is program geared toward seniors who are interested in traveling internationally.”

Hitchens also offers this advice:

How can a person be best prepared to travel out of the country?

First, make sure your passport is up-to-date. Also make sure the expiration of the passport is a least six months passed the return date. Do not travel with valuables such as jewelry and heirlooms. Consider using a pre-paid credit card. It is one you add money to instead of your debit or credit card. When sight-seeing consider keeping your possessions close to your body.

For women, do not carry big bulky bags or purses; invest in a good cross-body bag. It should be one that is theft proof and tamper resistant. This allows you to keep your hands free. Men should consider wearing a money belt and ditch the wallet in the back pocket of your pants. Many crowded tourist sites are full of pick-pockets. Also, make a paper copy of your passport.

Consider enrolling in the STEP program with the State Department. It is the Safe Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP). It is free it a way for the State Department to provide you with alerts and notifications in foreign countries. In the event the State Department issues a travel warning, you would get notifications if your travel plans take you to that country.

How is AAA especially tuned in to the 60+ age group?

AAA can assist with all kinds of travel to a variety of destinations — domestic and international. AAA is especially good and taking the difficulty out of a complex or complicated travel itinerary. If there are many travel stops or special need requirements, AAA can help sort through those details.

What are some areas that are senior friendly?

Resorts that have great amenities are great for seniors. They tend to be self-contained and do not require a lot of required travel. You can enjoy the resort or go outside the resort to enjoy the city. Cruise excursions are also self-contained adventures but you can also do some sight-seeing tours at ports of call if you want. The best of both worlds. Also, countries who place a great deal of respect and reverence on their elders are great places to visit.

Any locations a senior citizen should avoid?

A person’s physical and mental wellness would be the best way to determine if there are areas to avoid.

