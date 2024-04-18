Dancing with the Dayton Stars fundraiser returns for encore performance

Organizers say they didn’t expect the event to return this year but are pleased to offer an encore performance for the community.

“We thought maybe it was time to leave the dance floor for good in 2023,” said ASW Executive Director Dave Seyer. “But a committee of volunteers stepped in to help us bring the event to life again, and we’re excited for another great night of dancing, fundraising, and celebrating our Wish families. We are very thankful for this year’s contestants as well as the owners of Arthur Murray Dayton, who generously donate their instructors’ time and expertise to make this event possible.”

This year’s dance and silent auction features local stars: Virgilio Acevedo of CareSource; Kevin Carter of Black Box Improv; Meredith Marks of Innovative InterChange Associates; Holly Sams of Premier Health Partners; Charlynda Scales of Mutt’s Sauce; and Matt Slone, of Reynolds and Reynolds. The six dancers are competing for “Favorite Dancer” via online votes as well as for the overall top prize the night of the event.

“The Dancing with the Dayton Stars event is so impactful to A Special Wish Foundation and the children we serve because it provides much needed funds to make special wishes come true for children battling against a life-threatening illness,” Seyer added. “Proceeds from Dancing with the Dayton Stars goes a long way in providing hope as well as allowing the family to escape the daily challenges and just be a family again.”

How to go

What: Dancing with the Dayton Stars

Where: Mandalay Banquet and Event Center, 2700 E. River Rd., Dayton

When: 7-11 p.m. Saturday, April 27. Dance begins at 9 p.m. Entrance with dance ticket only begins at 8:30 p.m.

Cost: $150 for individual seats, $1,500 for a table of 10, or $75 if you would like to attend the dance portion only and vote.

More info: aspecialwishswo.org/events