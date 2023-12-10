DAYTON EATS: Get into the holiday spirit with these spirited bottle shops

Here’s a look at a few local bottle shops that can help get you what you are looking for this holiday season.

WINE: Joui Wine

117 E. 3rd St., Dayton

jouiwine.com or 937-813-1186

The first on the list is also the newest addition. Joui offers wine retail, a bar and small bites and it is a very welcome addition to the culinary scene. I was lucky enough to attend a soft opening last week and the food was satisfying and the wine was on point. Owner Lauren Gay is the real deal having directed the wine program at both Sueño and Tender Mercy. The interior is a hip, retro ‘60s vibe infused with a sprinkle of Parisian magic. Talk to a wine expert to get your bottle du jour at the Bottle Shop after you’ve soaked up the joy of Joui. There’s a wine club they offer called the Dose, because it’s “just what the doctor ordered.” Sign up for a single dose (two bottles) or a double dose (4 bottles) and toast the new year and new adventures in vino.

WINE: Jerardi’s Little Store

7325 Peters Pike, Dayton

jerardislittlestore.com or 937-890-8858

For 25 years, Eric Jerardi has proven himself as a wine expert. He has been influenced by trips through Chateau Margaux, Cos d’Estournel, Château Gazin, Chateau Saint Georges, Chateau Canon la Gaffeliere and many other locations throughout Bordeaux along with several locations in Napa Valley. A stop at Jerardi’s Little Store means a front row seat to taking in a variety of European influenced wine offerings. Eric carries many great French and Italian wines at good price points, and is eager to share his knowledge and passion for wine with his customers. And then there’s the delicious food, but this is a look at great bottles, so I’ll just say it’s worth perusing the menu and not a bad idea to arrive hungry.

WINE, BEER CIGARS, AND A DELICIOUS RESTAURANT: Ray’s Wine Spirits Grill

8268 N. Main St., Dayton

rayswinespiritsgrill.com or 937-890-0300

If you’ve never been to Ray’s now is the time. Ray’s full-service dining and retail marketplace says it’s unlike anything else in the area, but it’s actually true. Scratch made soups, sandwiches, salads and entrees are served along side a wine shop offering over 1,200 wine and champagne options. There’s also a fully-stocked beer cave including a huge wall of Ohio made beers should you be shopping for a beer lover in your life. And it’s not just wine and beers, there is also a bevy of cigars that are on display and on sale in six large humidors. Ray’s is worthy of a visit for many reasons and the impressive bottle selection on display is just the tip of the iceberg. Plan to grab lunch or dinner when you go. Belinda Yingst, partner and general manager of Ray’s shared that they have a nice selection of Kosher wines that are available for purchase.

BEER: The Barrel House

417 E. 3rd. St., Dayton

barrelhousetap.com or 937-222-4795

If you love beer and have never been to the Barrel House now is the time. This small, but mighty destination is cozy and welcoming with a curated selection of bottles and cans that are not what you will find in the aisle of your local grocery store. This is beer nirvana. While you shop enjoy a pint of fresh draft from the 20 rotating taps they have running. This is a great stop before or after dinner in the Oregon District and the folks there will not steer you wrong if you are buying for someone and feel lost.

SPIRITS: Van Buren Room

122 Van Buren St., Dayton

www.vanburenroom.com or 937-250-1837

Sitting adjacent to the Belle of Dayton Distillery, the Van Buren Room features classic cocktails with Belle of Dayton spirits along with rare and experimental releases. The craft cocktail bar also showcases an extensive selection of the gins along with locally produced craft beer in cans and bottles, other Ohio distilled spirits, and bourbon, scotch and rye whiskies. Jump online before you go and order a bottle for pick-up at www.belleofdayton.com so it’s ready for you when you arrive. The Detrick Straight Rye Whiskey is terrific and anyone local should have a bottle of Belle of Dayton vodka and gin at their bar. There’s also merchandise that can pair well with a bottle. And don’t take my word for it, there’s plenty of other folks across the country that think these bottles are worth having. In 2017 they took home the first double gold medal in Ohio’s history at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. That’s just one of a pile of awards that they’ve won. We’re lucky to have brothers Murphy, Mike, and Tim LaSelle here creating the finest small-batch artisan spirits. Although you can purchase these bottles in local liquor stores around town, it’s fun to go right to the source and try them out in beautiful, creative cocktails at this warm and welcoming destination.

NON-ALCOHOLIC BEER, WINE, SPIRITS: Ghostlight Coffee

1201 Wayne Ave., Dayton

ghostlightcoffee.square.site or 937-985-2633

For those who like to celebrate but not imbibe, the Bottle Shop by Ghostlight has what you need. This is Ohio’s first non-alcoholic bottle shop that features craft beer, wines, apertifs and a selection of zero-proof spirits including gin, rum, whiskey and tequila. A favorite is the Joyous non-alcoholic sparkling wines, which won a bronze medal in a completely blind tasting in one of the biggest and oldest wine competitions in the world. It’s delicious, fun, festive, low sugar and a great way to celebrate guilt free.

Of course you can always navigate your way to perennial favorites like Belmont Party Supply or Arrow Wine & Spirits as larger one stop shops. I also love wine shopping at Dorothy Lane Market locations with their well stocked and curated wine departments. But these locations offer something different — wonderful destinations that are off the beaten path. Small locally owned businesses where you can find something different and have a story to tell after you’ve taken a moment to enjoy them yourself.

DAYTON EATS runs Sundays in the Life & Arts section of the Dayton Daily News and features the latest on menu updates, special dinners and events, new chefs, interesting new dishes, and food adventures. Contact Contributing Writer Alexis Larsen at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.