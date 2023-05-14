DAYTON EATS: Latest World A’Fair puts the spotlight on ethnic cuisine

Considering this is the largest international festival in Ohio with entertainment, education and, of course food, it’s impressive to know that the rich diversity represented at last weekend’s event flows deeply in the fabric of our community.

If you did miss it, the good news is you can still sample the world without ever leaving the region. The list of restaurants from across our region offering a diversity of culture and cuisine is much too long to list. The restaurants in Montgomery County alone is dizzying with so many options. Our restaurants bring history, tradition and recipes from far away places like Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin and South America, the Mediterranean, and the Middle East.

Here’s a list of some of my personal favorite ethnic and independent eateries in the area. They are some of my favorite spots to visit when I am wanting to have a taste of the world without leaving home.

Ajanta India Restaurant

Indian Restaurant

3063 Woodman Dr., Kettering

(937) 296-9200

www.ajantaindiarestaurant.com

Amar India Restaurant

Indian Restaurant

2751 Miamisburg Centerville Rd.

(937) 439-90057070

Miller Lane., Dayton

(937) 387-6505

www.amarindiadayton.com

Amber Rose

Eastern European Restaurant

1400 Valley St., Dayton

(937) 228-2511

www.theamberrose.com

Cedarland Bakery and Restaurant

Lebanese Restaurant

4515 Linden Ave., Dayton

(937) 610-2888

https://cedarlanddaytonoh.com

Central Perc European Café

British Restaurant

2315 Far Hills Ave., Oakwood,

(937) 299-5282

Chiapas Mexican Grill

Mexican Restaurant

298 North Main St., Centerville

(937) 949-3390

https://chiapasmexicangrilloh.com

Disalvo’s Deli & Italian Store

Italian Market

1383 East Stroop Rd., Kettering

(937) 298-5053

www.disalvosdeli.com/home

Dublin Pub

Irish Restaurant

300 Wayne Ave., Dayton

(937) 224-7822

https://www.dubpub.com

El Meson Restaurant

Hispanic Fusion Restaurant

903 East Dixie Dr., Dayton

(937) 859-8229

https://elmeson.net

Franco’s Ristorante Italiano

Italian Restaurant

824 East Fifth St., Dayton

(937) 222-0204

www.francos-italiano.com

Credit: Photo by Amelia Robinson Credit: Photo by Amelia Robinson

Gyro Palace

Greek Restaurant

1124 Brown St., Dayton

(937) 813-4004

https://gyropalacebrown.com

Jimmy’s Italian Kitchen

Italian Restaurant

3002 Woodman Dr., Kettering

(937) 293-9133

jikitchen.com

Kabuki Korean Restaurant & Sushi Bar

Japanese/Korean Restaurant

848 South Main St., Centerville

(937) 435-9500

https://eatatkabuki.com

Kung Fu Noodle

Chinese Restaurant

2801 South Dixie Dr., #3, Dayton

(937) 938-9027

https://kungfunoodle.bobog.com

Credit: Photo: Amelia Robinson Credit: Photo: Amelia Robinson

La Michoacana #5

Mexican Market and Restaurant

748 Troy St., Dayton

(937) 220-9600

www.facebook.com/LaMichoacanaDayton

Linh’s Bistro and Restaurant

Vietnamese/Chinese Restaurant

5532 Airway Rd., Riverside

(937) 252-1857

www.linhsbistro.com

Little Saigon

Vietnamese Restaurant

1718 Woodman Dr., Kettering

(937) 258-8010

https://littlesaigondaytonoh.com

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Nanyea Restaurant Coffeehouse and Bar

Ethiopian Restaurant

6129 North Dixie Dr., Dayton

(937) 396-4013

www.nanyea.com

Nelly’s Chicken

Bolivian Restaurant

79 South Main St., Centerville

(937) 859-5555

www.nellysbolivia.com

Olive Mediterranean Grill

Mediterranean Restaurant

44 West Third St., Dayton

(937) 264-1455

www.olivedayton.com

Ozu852

Japanese Restaurant

852 Union Blvd., Englewood

(937) 832-3000

www.ozu852.com

Prem’s Chennai Delight

South Indian Restaurant

725 Lyons Rd., Washington Township

(937) 949-3850

http://premschennaidelightoh.com

Pasha Grill

Turkish Restaurant

72 Plum St, Beavercreek

(937) 429-9000

www.pashagrill.com

The Pub

British Restaurant

39 Greene Blvd., Beavercreek

(937) 320-1199

https://experiencethepub.com/beavercreek

Salar Restaurant and Lounge

Peruvian Restaurant

400 East Fifth St.

(937) 203-3999

https://salarrestaurant.com

Shen’s Szechuan & Sushi

Chinese/Japanese Restaurant

7580 Poe Ave., Dayton(937) 898-3860

https://www.shensdayton.net

Sky Asian Cuisine

Japanese Restaurant

4090 Wilmington Pike, Kettering

(937) 949-9883

https://www.skyasiancuisine.com

Song’s Sushi

Japanese/Korean Restaurant

5515 Airway Rd., Riverside

(937) 254-8989

www.facebook.com/songs.sushi

Taqueria Mixteca

Mexican Restaurant

1609 East Third St., Dayton

(937) 258-2654

taqueriamixteca.net

Thai 9

Thai Restaurant

11 Brown St., Dayton

(937) 222-3227

www.thai9restaurant.com

If I missed one of your favorites feel free to send me a note and let me know details, why you love it and any favorite dishes you think I should try.

Dayton Eats looks at the regional food stories and restaurant news that make mouths water. Share info about your menu updates, special dinners and events, new chefs, interesting new dishes and culinary adventures. Do you know of exciting outdoor spaces, new exciting format changes, specials, happy hours, restaurant updates or any other tasty news you think is worth a closer look at? E-mail Alexis Larsen at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com with the information and we will work to include it in future coverage.