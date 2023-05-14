DAYTON EATS: Latest World A’Fair puts the spotlight on ethnic cuisine

ALEXIS LARSEN
For those who were lucky enough to attend the multicultural World A’Fair festival last weekend it was a feast for the senses, especially when it came to food.
The building throughout the Green County Expo Center had aromas from many of the more than 50 countries represented, filling the air and groups of people and families could be seen around seemingly every corner enjoying as they ate.
Considering this is the largest international festival in Ohio with entertainment, education and, of course food, it’s impressive to know that the rich diversity represented at last weekend’s event flows deeply in the fabric of our community.
If you did miss it, the good news is you can still sample the world without ever leaving the region. The list of restaurants from across our region offering a diversity of culture and cuisine is much too long to list. The restaurants in Montgomery County alone is dizzying with so many options. Our restaurants bring history, tradition and recipes from far away places like Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin and South America, the Mediterranean, and the Middle East.
Here’s a list of some of my personal favorite ethnic and independent eateries in the area. They are some of my favorite spots to visit when I am wanting to have a taste of the world without leaving home.
Ajanta India Restaurant
Indian Restaurant
3063 Woodman Dr., Kettering
(937) 296-9200
Amar India Restaurant
Indian Restaurant
2751 Miamisburg Centerville Rd.
(937) 439-90057070
Miller Lane., Dayton
(937) 387-6505
Amber Rose
Eastern European Restaurant
1400 Valley St., Dayton
(937) 228-2511
Cedarland Bakery and Restaurant
Lebanese Restaurant
4515 Linden Ave., Dayton
(937) 610-2888
Central Perc European Café
British Restaurant
2315 Far Hills Ave., Oakwood,
(937) 299-5282
Chiapas Mexican Grill
Mexican Restaurant
298 North Main St., Centerville
(937) 949-3390
https://chiapasmexicangrilloh.com
Disalvo’s Deli & Italian Store
Italian Market
1383 East Stroop Rd., Kettering
(937) 298-5053
www.disalvosdeli.com/home
Dublin Pub
Irish Restaurant
300 Wayne Ave., Dayton
(937) 224-7822
El Meson Restaurant
Hispanic Fusion Restaurant
903 East Dixie Dr., Dayton
(937) 859-8229
Franco’s Ristorante Italiano
Italian Restaurant
824 East Fifth St., Dayton
(937) 222-0204
Gyro Palace
Greek Restaurant
1124 Brown St., Dayton
(937) 813-4004
Jimmy’s Italian Kitchen
Italian Restaurant
3002 Woodman Dr., Kettering
(937) 293-9133
Kabuki Korean Restaurant & Sushi Bar
Japanese/Korean Restaurant
848 South Main St., Centerville
(937) 435-9500
Kung Fu Noodle
Chinese Restaurant
2801 South Dixie Dr., #3, Dayton
(937) 938-9027
https://kungfunoodle.bobog.com
La Michoacana #5
Mexican Market and Restaurant
748 Troy St., Dayton
(937) 220-9600
www.facebook.com/LaMichoacanaDayton
Linh’s Bistro and Restaurant
Vietnamese/Chinese Restaurant
5532 Airway Rd., Riverside
(937) 252-1857
Little Saigon
Vietnamese Restaurant
1718 Woodman Dr., Kettering
(937) 258-8010
https://littlesaigondaytonoh.com
Nanyea Restaurant Coffeehouse and Bar
Ethiopian Restaurant
6129 North Dixie Dr., Dayton
(937) 396-4013
Nelly’s Chicken
Bolivian Restaurant
79 South Main St., Centerville
(937) 859-5555
Olive Mediterranean Grill
Mediterranean Restaurant
44 West Third St., Dayton
(937) 264-1455
Ozu852
Japanese Restaurant
852 Union Blvd., Englewood
(937) 832-3000
www.ozu852.com
Prem’s Chennai Delight
South Indian Restaurant
725 Lyons Rd., Washington Township
(937) 949-3850
http://premschennaidelightoh.com
Pasha Grill
Turkish Restaurant
72 Plum St, Beavercreek
(937) 429-9000
The Pub
British Restaurant
39 Greene Blvd., Beavercreek
(937) 320-1199
https://experiencethepub.com/beavercreek
Salar Restaurant and Lounge
Peruvian Restaurant
400 East Fifth St.
(937) 203-3999
https://salarrestaurant.com
Shen’s Szechuan & Sushi
Chinese/Japanese Restaurant
7580 Poe Ave., Dayton(937) 898-3860
https://www.shensdayton.net
Sky Asian Cuisine
Japanese Restaurant
4090 Wilmington Pike, Kettering
(937) 949-9883
https://www.skyasiancuisine.com
Song’s Sushi
Japanese/Korean Restaurant
5515 Airway Rd., Riverside
(937) 254-8989
Taqueria Mixteca
Mexican Restaurant
1609 East Third St., Dayton
(937) 258-2654
Thai 9
Thai Restaurant
11 Brown St., Dayton
(937) 222-3227
If I missed one of your favorites feel free to send me a note and let me know details, why you love it and any favorite dishes you think I should try.
Dayton Eats looks at the regional food stories and restaurant news that make mouths water. Share info about your menu updates, special dinners and events, new chefs, interesting new dishes and culinary adventures. Do you know of exciting outdoor spaces, new exciting format changes, specials, happy hours, restaurant updates or any other tasty news you think is worth a closer look at? E-mail Alexis Larsen at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com with the information and we will work to include it in future coverage.
