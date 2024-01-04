DAYTON EATS: Two popular Miamisburg restaurants go up for sale

The decision was a combination of factors that led her to this decision.

“The past four years have been extremely challenging, and restaurants are still struggling with so many issues. Much has changed and shifted, and made it even more difficult to operate and make a living,” Walusus said.

“I also live with rheumatoid arthritis, and keeping a 60-hour a week schedule has become very challenging. I have started to realize that a change is necessary for my physical health,” she said. “In another practical sense, our lease is wrapping up at Watermark, and that led us to ask some tough questions relating to what we wanted our next five years to be.

“After much thought and discussion, we just feel it’s time to let go and close this chapter of our lives,” she said.

The plan is for Watermark to remain open for the month of January with a special ticketed dinner and final celebration on Jan. 27. That means this is the month to go and try her Meatloaf Wellington and Coca-Cola Braised Pork Cheeks if you haven’t already. They are fan favorites for a reason.

Although both restaurants are listed for sale, there is currently no firm closing date set for Backwater Voodoo. The disposition of that space will be dependent on the details of any prospective sale, as well as the details of the agreement with a buyer.

“One of my biggest goals in this process is to take care of my staff and our guests, as best as I can. We wanted to give everyone a longer notice so that we can help staff find placement and offer our guests the opportunity to use gift cards, come see us again, and enjoy one more experience at Watermark,” said Walusis.

“We also want the opportunity to say thank you to all our loyal fans that have supported us over the years. I want the whole month to be a joyful celebration of all we accomplished over the years, the special moments we shared with our guests, the friendships we’ve built, and all of the delicious meals we have served. I hope it will be a month of celebration,” she said.

Walusis says she will be running special features throughout the month. The restaurant’s popular Burger Night will remain on Wednesdays, as well as wine night on Thursdays featuring $10 off all bottles.

Backwater Voodoo’s happy hour Wednesday through Friday from 4-6 p.m. with food and drink specials and Bingo on Thursday nights will continue for now.

As she looks back on her time, she says many things stand out to her as accomplishments she will be proud of.

“Our first year, Watermark was voted ‘Best Fine Dining’ by the Dayton Daily News readers poll. Our first restaurant, Nibbles, graced the cover of Dayton Magazine twice. At the risk of blowing my own horn, I won the second annual ‘Chef Showdown’ event held at the Dayton Home & Garden Show in 2017, which was a lot of fun,” said Walusis. “More importantly, the opportunity to join my colleagues as a part of the vibrant Dayton dining community means more to me than anything. I have had the privilege to get to know — and often work alongside — so many wonderful chefs and owners. I have been able to learn from them, and call many of them friends.”

She says the special events and wine dinners she has established at Watermark since she opened have always been her favorite things to look forward to. Her themed dinners included the Big Night Italian themed movie extravaganza, Julia Child tribute dinner and her “Icons” dinner that paid tribute to Dayton’s classic restaurants.

Having attended many of them over the years, they were always impressive and delicious, so it seems fitting she would end her run with a dinner that would be a culmination of her very best and a meal that guests would walk away talking about for a long time to come.

“I will be planning a very special coursed meal, and I want to keep the price-point reasonable for our guests. This one will be very personal and special to me as a chef,” said Walusis. “My last dinner service in my own restaurant. My chance to share myself one last time with my wonderful customers. A fun celebration and a happy farewell, with live music, and a few surprises. But we hope to see as many guests as possible all month-long and pack-out every service, to end on the highest note possible.”

Although she shares she will miss her staff and guests she will continue to do work as a chef locally hosting and catering private events, dinners, and parties, as well as offering catering services through her company Nibbles Catering & Event Services (eatnibbles.com).

“I have always done that type of work and I really enjoy it, so I’m glad that I can continue doing those sorts of events. I will always be cooking, creating dishes, and will always be a chef. I have some other plans that are still coming together but I am pursuing new opportunities that will be easier physically, as well as freeing me up for more time with family,” said Walusis. The facilities at Watermark and Backwater Voodoo present an amazing turn-key opportunity for an up-and-coming chef, restaurateur, or anyone who has dreamed of being a part of this business. The final plans for Backwater Voodoo are not yet finalized, so we do encourage everyone to continue to support them as well.”

Walusis is asking $300,000 for both Watermark and Backwater Voodoo. Kate Vriner from Subelt Business Advisiors of Southwest Ohio is handling the sale and can be reached at kvriner@sunbeltnetwork.com.

The news coincides with a number of other recent high profile restaurant closings and sales. Carmel’s Southwest Bar & Grill was sold in October after more than 40 years and is currently closed with new owners planning a fresh concept, Treasure Island in Moraine has been “temporarily closed” since last month. In the Oregon District, Franco’s Ristorante Italiano and Thai 9 were listed for sale and Oregon Express was sold.

The Golden Nugget Pancake House was sold in late October to Winsupply Inc. which just announced it will be the site of the second Blue Berry Cafe that has established itself as a hopping destination in Bellbrook. That first Bellbrook location that established Blue Berry Cafe is set to close on Jan. 19 as they plan a move nearby to a new location. And these are just a few of the major restaurant announcements that have taken place.

Most restaurant owners will tell you it’s a tough business to be in. Walusis echos this point as she looks ahead to the next chapter.

She says running her businesses has been a dream, but the most challenging one as well. Her hope is that as people continue to go out to dine locally they keep a few things in mind.

“Restaurants are working hard to break even with all the increases in costs. Yes, many have raised prices, yes some have added fees, in most cases, costs have increased more than the higher prices can cover. In addition, the personal challenges all of us face have made it harder for many to continue to be as understanding and compassionate as we might have been in the past. All of us wish that guests could be patient and understanding with businesses that are struggling to retain staff, manage costs, and still offer a great experience to our customers,” Walusis said.

“I simply wish to thank everyone who has supported us all these years and especially those that have become friends and regulars. It has been amazing to cook for all of you, and be a small part of your lives, moments, and celebrations. We will miss you dearly,” she said.

