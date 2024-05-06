Dayton Fitness Sampler this weekend to include movement, yoga, meditation and more

Ellington has lost more than 100 pounds, gained friends, discovered small businesses and “learned so much about what it means to truly empower the women around you.”

A full-time schoolteacher for three years before taking over The Beauty Boost in Dayton, Ellington says she was an attendee/ambassador for The Beauty Boost in Columbus.

“When my family moved back to the greater Dayton area, I saw that the home office was looking for someone to take over TBB Dayton and the rest is history,” she added.

The fitness event, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., costs $30. This includes back-to-back workouts from Dayton fitness studios and trainers:

Ellington said more than 25 complimentary hands-on spa and wellness experience stations will be available. She added “light bites and sips” will also be offered.

“We put on events throughout the year like socials, empowerment workshops, retreats and (of course!) Fitness Samplers,” Ellington said.

The heart of the mission is to help women make friends, according to Ellington, and explore “the incredible things that are going on in our city. ... Here in Dayton we’re in year four and have experienced a ton of growth in the last two years. It’s been an incredible journey.”