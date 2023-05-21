Don Winslow’s blistering crime novels are reminiscent of ‘The Godfather’

As “City of Dreams” opens Danny Ryan is pondering matters. Where could they lay low? Las Vegas? Los Angeles? Further complications involve his young son and aging father. His now motherless son invokes painful parallels. Danny’s own mother essentially abandoned him. A former showgirl, she now lives in palatial splendor in Las Vegas and really wants her son to curtail their estrangement to allow her to be with her grandson.

The remnants of the Irish gang end up in L.A. Danny warns them: maintain low profiles. Two of his wildest soldiers discover someone is making a movie about their mob wars back in Rhode Island. These two wise guys are like moths drawn to a flame. Next thing Danny gets dragged into their burgeoning mess. Suddenly he’s dating a glamorous movie star; the paparazzi paste him on the covers of every tabloid. The people searching for him are intrigued.

Winslow’s protagonist, Danny Ryan, is a gang boss with a moral and ethical code. He doesn’t kill people just to kill them. If they are threatening his life, OK, he’ll do that. Things become so crazed, Winslow writes page turners! That final book, “City of Ashes,” comes out next year.

