Don’t Tell Comedy: What is it and how does it work?

According to its website, this is how it works: Patrons purchase tickets for a show but are not told where it will be. hey get that information at 8 a.m. on the day of the show. All guests have to do is go to the venue, and say their name. Patrons may bring their own drinks, too.

As evidence of just how unexpected the venues can be, In January of 2024, an article from Westword detailed a “Don’t Tell” performance that was conducted in the Denver art installation Meow Wolf Perplexiplex.

In an interview with Voyage LA, founder of Don’t Tell Comedy Kyle Kazanjian-Amory goes into detail about the creation of the unique company:

“The premise of the show, which hasn’t changed, is ‘Secret Comedians, Secret Locations, BYOB [bring your own beer]!’ Audiences who come to a Don’t Tell show never know who they are going to see and they don’t know the location until noon on the day of the show [this has since been changed to 8 a.m.] when we send out an email! Our shows take place in untraditional settings where you’d never expect a comedy show to take place.”

The interview continues with Kazanjian-Amory revealing that Don’t Tell Comedy was an idea conceived in 2017. In the seven years since, the company has attracted many more fans.

In early 2023, Don’t Tell Comedy expanded to the Dayton region, as announced via a post on Instagram. Since then, local comedians have come together to perform in spots all across the Miami Valley such as Wholly Grounds in Dayton and Blessed Beauty KLM in Springfield.

Those interested in seeing this unique comedy experience can purchase tickets online at donttellcomedy.com. Currently, shows are available on weekends until May 4.