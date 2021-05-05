Explore an Ohio castle and its historic artifacts during free events this month

Tour the home and take part in a scavenger hunt to learn about Piatt’s life as farmer, soldier, family man and influencer. A farm fair featuring Ohio products and food vendors will also be on site.

The second free program, an exploration of a ornately carved walnut cabinet in the castle’s drawing room and the artifacts inside, will be held Sunday, May 23 at 5:30 p.m.

Speakers include Alex Heckman, Vice President of Museum Operations at Dayton History, Andrew Richmond of Wipiak Consulting, Dr. Brad Lepper, Curator of Archaeology at the Ohio History Connection and Mike Follin, a living history expert.

Margaret Piatt calls the drawing room at Mac-A-Cheek "the best room with the best things in it," It was the original portion of the home that opened as a museum in 1912. A massive cabinet filled with natural history treasures collected by William McCoy Piatt is at right. LISA POWELL / STAFF

Space is limited and registration is required on the events page www.piattcastle.org or contact Margaret@piattcastle.org.

Piatt Mac-A-Cheek Castle is located at 10051 Township Road 47, West Liberty, OH 43357.

Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek is open for visitors with an admission fee on weekends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through May 23.

Beginning Saturday, May 29 it will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Labor Day weekend. After Labor Day hours return to a weekend only through Sunday, October 31.

More information on Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek and upcoming events can be found here.