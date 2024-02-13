Four-season room enhances Washington Twp. home

Split shake cedar shingles accent the brick and match the exterior of the four-season room. Nearby is an attached storage shed with a window and the same split shake cedar shingles. The roofline connects from the house over the shed, complementing the exterior aesthetics.

A formal entry opens into a foyer hallway with slate flooring. To the left, the formal living room has a picture window. Light neutral carpeting fills the living room and continues into the adjoining dining room. Partial walls, with detailed spindles, separate the dining room from the living room but still give a spacious feel. A brass light fixture hangs above the area, yet the living room’s picture window adds natural light to the dining room. A narrow threshold leads from the dining room into the eat-in kitchen.

An exposed brick wall accents the breakfast nook of the kitchen and complements the butcher-block-like counters and wood-vinyl flooring. Cabinetry fills two walls and includes an appliance garage. A window is above the double stainless-steel sink. Appliances include a range, dishwasher and refrigerator. Off the kitchen is a laundry room with two walls of hanging cabinets and a pantry cabinet. Interior access to the garage is from the kitchen. The garage has an elevated deep nook with space for a workshop or large lawn equipment. There is also pull-down attic access.

Back inside, a wood-burning fireplace is built inside the opposite side of the brick wall of the kitchen. The brick fireplace has a raised hearth and a wood-beam mantel and is the centerpiece to a quaint family room, which is also accessible from the foyer hallway. There is a deep double-door closet.

Between the family room and kitchen is the entrance to the four-season room. A cathedral ceiling peaks over the room and has a ceiling paddle fan.

A dozen windows provide panoramic views of the park-like backyard. The bonus room is wired for media and has baseboard heat. Wood-paneled walls match the wood-paneled ceiling. Sliding patio doors open to a circular paver-brick patio.

The foyer hallway branches to the bedroom wing where there are three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The primary bedroom is at the back corner, and the adjoining full bathroom passes through to the family room. The bath has a ceramic-tile surround step-in shower with glass doors, a solid-surface sink and counter on an updated vanity and ceramic-tile flooring. The hall bathroom features a tub-shower with ceramic-tile surround and an updated single-sink vanity with updated mirror and light fixtures.

Price: $300,000

Directions: Marshall Road to Hyde Park Drive or East Rahn Road to Deauville Drive to Hyde Park Drive

Highlights: About 1,728 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, wood-burning fireplace, family room, living room, eat-in kitchen, four-season bonus room, laundry room, hot water tank 2015, 2-car garage with workshop nook, vinyl windows, updated roof, paver-brick patio, 0.472-acre lot

For more information:

Kathy Winter

Coldwell Banker Heritage

937-689-9179

Website: www.kathysthekey.com