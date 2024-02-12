Fraze Pavilion to host Happy Together tour, guitarist Joe Bonamassa this summer

Kettering’s Fraze Pavilion will host the Happy Together Tour and internationally renowned blues guitarist Joe Bonamassa this summer.
Marking its 15th year, the Happy Together Tour celebrates chart-topping hits of the ‘60s and ‘70s. The tour consists of The Turtles, Jay and the Americans, The Association, Badfinger, The Vogues, and The Cowsills.
Credit: Tom Gilliam
The Happy Together Tour will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15. Tickets are priced at $45-$60 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 17. Ticket prices increase $5 on the day of show.
Joe Bonamassa, cited by Guitar World magazine as the “world’s biggest blues guitarist,” will be in concert at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20. He is slated to perform songs from his best-selling albums “Blues Deluxe” and “Blues Deluxe Vol. 2.” Tickets for his Blues Deluxe Tour go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 16. Tickets are priced at $59-$199. Ticket prices increase $5 on the day of show.
To purchase tickets or for more information, visit fraze.com.
Fraze Pavilion is located at 695 Lincoln Park Blvd, Kettering.
