GET ACTIVE: Top fitness trends for 2024

“With the increased capabilities of wearable technology, we are seeing the benefits of technology for increasing accountability and autonomy,” said Dr. A’Naja Newsome, Trends co-author and spokesperson. “These are important considerations for individuals looking to start or maintain a fitness routine. Technology allows users to take ownership of their data and integrate into other aspects of health like sleep, nutrition and medical decisions.”

Several trends cracked the Top 10 for the first time, including Worksite Health Promotion which ranked No. 2.

“Happy employees are more likely to produce good work, find fulfillment within the workplace and connect with colleagues,” Newsome said. “Burnout is a reality for so many individuals who are maintaining families and professional goals. Health promotion has to be embedded into all aspects of life. It’s no longer about a ‘work-life balance.’ Employees desire to work for organizations that prioritize ‘whole-person health’ which includes mental, spiritual, social and financial wellness.”

Also new to the Top 10 is Exercise for Mental Health, which ranked No. 8 and shines a spotlight on the numerous mental health benefits of exercise.

“We now have data that support the importance of aerobic exercise and resistance training for some common disorders such as depression and anxiety,” Newsome said. “For a long time, we focused on the physical health benefits of exercise. Now we can also help people utilize exercise for psychological health.”

Fitness Programs for Older Adults has steadily climbed the rankings and hit No. 3 this year. According to the 2021 Profile of Older Americans, the number of Americans aged 65 and older rose by 38 percent between 2010 and 2021, and that number is likely to increase through 2040. On the other end of the spectrum, Youth Athletic Development made its first appearance in the Top 10 at No. 9.

“We need programs that will meet people where they are and help them get more active to reduce the risk of these illnesses and the impact they have across the lifespan,” Newsome said. “The literature available has become increasingly clear regarding physical activity guidelines for children/adolescents, adults and older adults. We also have a growing body of science that gives specific guidelines for special conditions. It is important that health and fitness professionals use these guidelines to make fitness programs safe and effective for everyone.”

2024 Top 10 Fitness Trends courtesy of the annual ACSM’s Health & Fitness Journal worldwide survey:

1. Wearable Technology – Think fitness trackers, smart watches, heart rate monitors, and GPS tracking devices, including tech that can monitor heart rate, calories, sitting time, sleep and more.

2. Worksite Health Promotion* – Work-related programs and perks that increase employee wellness.

3. Fitness Programs for Older Adults – Interventions focused on the unique needs of the aging population.

4. Exercise for Weight Loss – Incorporating weight loss programs such as dieting and culinary interventions alongside an exercise routine.

5. Reimbursement for Qualified Exercise Professionals – Policy changes that would allow exercise professionals to bill insurance more easily.

6. Employing Certified Exercise Professionals – Employing certified health and fitness professionals who have completed educational programs and fully accredited health/fitness certifications.

7. Mobile Exercise Apps* – Smartphone and related applications that aid in exercise performance or programming.

8. Exercise for Mental Health* – Improving mental well-being through physical activity.

9. Youth Athletic Development* – Engaging young people in sports and related activities.

10. Personal Training – Personal training includes goal setting, fitness assessment and exercise programming with a trainer in one-on-one settings.

(* indicates first time in the Top 10)