Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week in September includes Butler, Warren county spots

“Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week is an amazing celebration of the talent and culinary creativity that can be found at local eateries. Each participating restaurant brings its own personality to the table, offering flavors, creativity, and experiences that highlight why the local dining scene is so fun to explore and enjoy,” said Kathryn Rawlinson, vice president of marketing and communications at Travel Butler County.

One of the best things about Butler County’s dining scene is the incredible variety, she said.

“Whether you’re craving upscale chef-driven dishes, classic comfort foods, authentic international cuisine or decadent desserts, you can enjoy it here,” said Rawlinson.

Some of the other participating restaurants include Alcove, Benihana, Brown Dog Café, Chart House, Council Oak Steak and Seafood at Hard Rock Casino, Greyhound Tavern, Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ, Montgomery Inn, Nicola’s, Primavista, Prime Cincinnati, Ripple Wine Bar, The Capital Grille, Trio, Via Vite and more.

More than 70 restaurants are participating.

The week was created to promote area restaurants, while encouraging locals to enjoy an array of culinary talents from across the Greater Cincinnati area. In addition to the meals, many of the restaurants will offer special cocktails.

“I always encourage residents and visitors to experience Restaurant Week. At each location you get to enjoy a 3-course special pre-fixe menu with seasonal and special dishes curated for the program,” Rawlinson said.

MORE DETAILS

Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week has an app with the full list of participating restaurants, menus, locations, hours of operation and more. Users will also be able to map out a culinary tour for the week.

Online: greatercincinnatirestaurantweek.com