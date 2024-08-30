Growth at senior center in Kettering spurred by feeling of connection to others

A yearly Lathrem Senior Center membership is $36 for residents and $54 nonresidents.

Registration is currently open for summer activities, and registration for fall activities begins late July or early August.

“We get so many people through our doors. There’s not one thing that is the same benefit for everybody. Just come out and see what we have. Take a class, meet people and volunteer,” Giessler said.

“The key to aging is staying active. People need to get out of the house, but they don’t always know what they want to do. Try something…that’s the only way to get started.”

We asked Giessler to tell us more about the center:

Business: Lathrem Senior Center, part of the City of Kettering Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts Department

Address/hours: 2900 Glengarry Drive, Kettering

8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays and 12:30 to 4 p.m. Sundays

Services offered: The Lathrem Senior Center offers a wide variety of fitness, wellness and general interest classes, as well as social events and volunteer experiences. The center also has a billiards room, which is free for members, and a weekly schedule of ongoing cards, games and other special interest groups. For the latest in classes and other offerings, visit the Lathrem Senior Center webpage at playkettering.org/cil-senior-center. Members of the center receive a 10% discount on all programs offered within the entire PRCA department and a 20% discount on all other memberships is available at the Kettering Recreation Complex. The Lathrem Senior Center also coordinates the city of Kettering senior transportation services program open to all Kettering residents ages 60 and older.

How are you especially tuned in to the 60+ age group: The focus of the Lathrem Senior Center is the Active Ager. Our programming is focused on allowing older adults to stay healthier, in their homes longer and feel connected to their community. We offer something for everyone ages 55-100+.

Why is this important: The needs of an older adult are not the same as they were when they were younger. Their family may no longer be in the area. They may be widowed. Their social circle begins to shrink as friends move away or die. Having a place where they can engage with others experiencing the same issues is very valuable in finding new pathways to healthy aging.

Tips for staying healthy and active: Keep moving. Get out of your house. Volunteer. Join a club for something you love or learn about something new. Learn how to use social media and other technology to stay connected with distant family and friends.

Best advice for individuals 60 years and older: Use this time in life to really embrace the experiences you have had and yet remain open to everything that life still holds even if it feels completely different and scary. Find a fun senior center and go make new memories.

What need do you see in the area for senior citizens: Communities need to find ways to make themselves more age friendly. Increasing safe walking routes from our suburban homes to centralized shopping areas or providing low cost transportation are key to allowing older residents to stay in their homes.

Impact your business has had in the community: Since COVID, the number of participants under the age of 75 has increased greatly. People found out that they were lonely and needed a place they could make new friends and learn things. Being closed for so long was hard on our center, but it gave us time to really look at the programs we offered and make sure that we were actually providing what our target market needed and wanted. Based on our participation numbers for the past year, we are moving in a very positive direction and envision being a leader in active aging programming for years to come.

More info

Website: playkettering.org/cil-senior-center

Phone: 937-296-2480