Guide to local New Year’s Eve events (and how to watch if you’re staying in)

CNN’s coverage of New Year’s Eve is international: The channel will begin airing what’s happening across the globe beginning at 7:45 a.m. Eastern with New York City event coverage starting at 8 p.m.

The network’s “New Year’s Eve Live” hosted by Cooper and Cohen continues after the NYC ball drop with Sara Sidner and Cari Champion will taking over at 12:30 a.m. to count down as the Central Time Zone rings in the new year from Auditorium Shores in Austin, Texas.

“The show will feature musical performances from Enrique Iglesias, Maroon 5, Jonas Brothers, Flo Rida, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker and Rod Stewart. Live interviews with Patti Labelle, Jeremy Renner, Neil Patrick Harris, Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers and a special appearance from David Blaine will also help ring in the new year,” states a news release from CNN.

In the Dayton area, there are parties planned at several venues. Here’s our list:

American Czechoslovakian Club, 922 Valley St., Dayton. Social hour with appetizers, 2-3 p.m. Dancing with the Frank Moravcik Band, 3-7 p.m. New Year’s countdown and champagne, 6 p.m. Prices and more info: accdayton.com

Culture Works at the Dayton Arcade, 35 W. Fourth St., Dayton. Begins at 9 p.m. Music by crabswithoutlegs and DJ Isicle plus dancing, food, drinks and a toast at midnight in a keepsake champagne flute. Tickets and more info: cultureworks.org

Dayton Funny Bone, 88 Plum St., Ste 200, at The Greene in Beavercreek. Comedian Finesse Mitchell at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Full bar and dining menu available. Ticket and more info dayton.funnybone.com

Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave., Dayton. Music by local band Jameson’s Folly. Free. More info: facebook.com/events/1003198310757729

Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway, 777 Hollywood Blvd., Dayton. Games, dining and entertainment starting at at 7 p.m. Open 24 hours. More info: hollywooddaytonraceway.com

Hotel Versailles, 22 North Center St., Versailles. Unlimited champagne and dinner buffet with menu of chicken and waffles, shrimp, prime rib, brownies, cheesecakes and more. Dance floor open all night with multiple musical acts. Begins at 4 p.m. More info: hotelversaillesohio.com

Irish Club of Dayton, 6555 Dog Leg Road. Music by Flashback playing hits from the 1960s to the present. Appetizers including pork and kraut will be served. Champagne toast at midnight. Doors open at 7 p.m. More info: facebook.com/p/Irish-Club-of-Dayton-100057623013070

Kettering Assembly of God, 2250 E. Stroop Road. Dance at 9:30 p.m. until 12:30 a.m. More online: ketteringag.churchcenter.com

Little Fish Brewing Co., 116 Webster St., Dayton. Photo wall, dancing, a mini charcuterie board and more. Champagne toast at midnight. More info: facebook.com/events/1073441260325452

Marriott at the University of Dayton, 1414 South Patterson Blvd. “Back 2 the ‘90s” event with photo booths, food, drinks, a dueling piano band and more. 7 p.m.-1 a.m.h a VIP upgrade available for $24.92. More online: facebook.com/MarriottDayton

Mudlick Tap House, 135 E. Second St., Dayton. Boozy Brunch, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Bloody Marys and mimosas. More online: mudlicktaphouse.com

Orbit Fun Center, 5001 Nebraska Ave., Huber Heights. 10:30 p.m.-3:30 a.m., Adult Skate party. Hosted by DJ Jay Biz, DJ Sneaks and DJ Jigg. Party favors and food. More online: facebook.com/orbitfuncenter

The Foundry Dayton, 124 Madison St. New Year’s Eve Masquerade. Desserts, wine, dancing and more. Standing room and dinner stations are available. 7:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. More online: thefoundryrooftop.com

Watermark Restaurant, 20 S. First St., Miamisburg. Special one-night-only menu created by Chef Maria Walusis. Two seatings at 5 and 7:30 p.m. Four-course meal of short ribs, salmon and a chocolate black raspberry cake for dessert. More online: eatdrinkwatermark.com

Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 Fourth St., Dayton. Sixth annual New Year’s Eve Ball Drop and Silent Disco. Starting at 8 p.m. Choose from three different stations of music. Host for the evening is Zac Pitts. Complimentary sparkling wine toast at midnight. The Pizza Bandit will be serving pizza until 11 p.m. More online: daytonsilentdisco.com

Staff Writer Alex Cutler contributed to this report.