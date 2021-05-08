Get ready to dance and relax this summer

Explore Flea markets continuing to expand shopping options with some restrictions relaxed

Newly released guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that “outdoor visits and activities pose minimal risk to fully vaccinated people themselves or to those around them.” Masks will still be required when coming to and leaving the Fitness in the Park programs. And, in order to help facilitate a socially-distanced experience, spots will be limited, so pre-registration is required. Participants should bring their own mat, water bottle and towel.

Reynolds is not alone in her excitement.

“I am very, very excited to be in the presence of other people,” Zumba instructor Meg Millat said. “It is leaps and bounds different to be in person and feel the energy of the people around you.”

Fitness for all

“All ages, all fitness levels, everyone is welcome,” Millat said.

Both the Zumba and yoga classes can be modified to meet the ability level of the wide variety of the participants.

“Expect to be moving and just get lost in the music,” Millat said of Zumba.

From heart-pumping cardio to mindful breathwork, the classes are good for the body and spirit.

“There is intentional movement, but it’s also a space for reflection and introspection,” Reynolds said. “There’s a level of balance.”

Fun for all

Returning to a group setting brings with it a level of excitement that is unmatched.

“It’s almost like a festival vibe because people go to have fun,” Millat said.

For Reynolds – who taught virtual classes exclusively for almost a year – returning to in-person classes has been energizing.

“It has been so great to be around other people and feed off that energy,” she said. “There’s nothing that compares to it.”

And there is a whole new appreciation for the little things.

“A lot of us have been inside a lot and, of course, masked, so just being able to smile at strangers again means everything,” Millat said.

Five Rivers MetroParks Fitness in the Park

Yoga in the Park

What: Tori Reynolds, of Speakeasy Yoga, will offer in-person yoga at RiverScape as part of the free Fitness in the Park series. Classes will also be live streamed on the Five Rivers MetroParks YouTube page.

Where: RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave.

When: May 8, 22; June 12; July 17, 24; Aug. 7

Time: 10-11 a.m.

Registration: Classes are free but registration is required. Visit www.metroparks.org to register.

Zumba in the Park

What: Meg Millat, of Fit N Fruitful, will offer in-person Zumba – formerly cardio dance – as part of the free Fitness in the Park series. Classes will also be live streamed on the Five Rivers MetroParks YouTube page.

Where: RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave.

When: May 15, June 5, 26, July 10, Aug. 21, 28

Time: 10-11 a.m.

Registration: Classes are free but registration is required. Visit www.metroparks.org to register.

