In Your Prime: What to know about herbal medicines

Healthy lifestyle choices like eating a nutritious diet and exercising regularly can greatly reduce a person's risk for various ailments, but such choices don't eliminate that risk entirely. As a result, even health-conscious men and women may need to rely on medication to stay healthy. That's especially true for seniors since age is a risk factor for various conditions.

A 2014 analysis that appeared in the Archives of Gerontology and Geriatrics examined nearly 1,300 published articles that focused on the use of herbal supplements by elderly patients. Though only 16 of those articles met the researchers' criteria, the analysis concluded that herbal supplement usage is common among elderly patients, as was a lack of dialogue about such supplements between medical professionals and seniors. A concerted effort to initiate such dialogue on the part of both patients and health care providers can help shed light on herbal medicines so people taking them, including seniors, can learn more about what they're putting into their bodies.