Hotel Versailles announces return, expansion of luxury shuttle service

Once again the AmuseBUS service is being offered for Dayton residents and is being expanded to Troy residents this year.

Here’s how it works — guests who book a dinner for two at the hotel’s farm-to-table restaurant, Silas Creative Kitchen + Cocktails, will have the opportunity to book a complimentary round-trip chauffeur service from Dayton and Troy to the restaurant in Versailles. The service begins on May 15, and will run every Wednesday evening from Dayton and Thursday evening from Troy for the summer season.

According to organizers, during the 46-mile ride from Dayton and 26-mile drive from Troy, guests can look forward to a custom playlist, the hotel’s signature scents, house wine as well as “a handful of surprises and delights.”

Guests will be able to board the chauffeur service from the Dayton Art Institute which will be extending a discounted art experience for those who book the chauffeur service on the same day; in Troy, guests will board at newly opened The Mayflower immediately off the town square. Pick-up will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday from Dayton and Thursday from Troy and drop-off will take place after dinner, at approximately 10 p.m. on both evenings until the end of August.

The AmuseBUS is free with a dinner reservation at Silas Creative Kitchen + Cocktails.

I can’t emphasize enough how gorgeous the space is and the restaurant that awaits has an impressive farm-fueled seasonal menu created by executive chef, Aaron Allen with ingredients provided by Hotel Versailles’ on-site farmer Benjamin Briggs operating out of Sycamore Bridge Farm. Meats are supplied through Winner’s Quality Meats and King’s Poultry Farm. Not to be outdone by the food, the beverage program is equally impressive with the restaurant boasting a Certified Executive Bourbon Steward — only one of four destinations in Ohio to offer one on staff.

For patrons who would like to make an entire evening and overnight of it can book the Ohio Staycation package to reserve an overnight stay and return chauffeur service the next morning. The full-service hotel features 30 boutique guestrooms and suites; dining at its restaurant, Silas; and the full-service event space,1819 Room.

To make reservations, visit hotelversaillesohio.com or call 937-526-3020. Be sure to book early as space is limited to 14 guests per night and it sold out quickly last year.