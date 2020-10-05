How to help Robyn’s Nest help rescued animals

The group also has a food bank for animals, which includes special veterinary foods for specific health conditions.

“During COVID-19, we lost a lot of our youth volunteers, due to parental concern,” says Powell. “But fortunately, most of our adult volunteers faithfully continued. We did suffer a loss of income, because we had to stop grooming for two months and we had to cancel our major fundraiser, our annual pasta dinner (and) silent auction in April.”

Because some area shelters closed during the pandemic or did not accept stray dogs, Powell says her shelter had more expenses for vet care and general care of dogs and cats. “Robyn’s Nest intake and adoptions remained open because we consider the care of animals essential,” she explains. “This increased the number of stray dogs brought to Robyn’s Nest. But, the good news was that we adopted out more animals to loving homes during these past few months. Nothing brightens your mood in bad times like a loving companion!”

Robyn’s Nest animal rescue has published a 2021 “Cats and Tats” calendar as a fundraiser. CONTRIBUTED

WHAT THEY NEED

Robyn’s Nest is always accepting used shoes of any size for its continuing shoe drive.

Cat treats

Containers with screw-on lids, size 2 gallons up to 45 to 50 pounds, to keep dry food safe.

Bleach

Trash bags, 30- or 55-gallon

Laundry detergent

Purina One or Purina Pro Plan food for dogs or cats

Scoopable cat litter

Disinfectant sprays

Small blue, office-size recycle bins

Paper-based rodent bedding

Jars of peanut butter

Spray cans of cheese

Your donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 2-8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. The address is 1291 W. Market St., Germantown, Ohio 45327.

Other ways to help

“We are always in need of dependable, self-starting volunteers, especially age 16 and up, to care for our animals,” Powell says. Volunteer applications can be filled out on the website, www.robynsnestrescue.com.

The group is also selling Robyn’s Nest calendars as a fundraiser. The “Cats and Tats Calendar, 2021,” is available for $20. “Our volunteer, Angie Hawks, and now adopted rescue cat, LeeLoo, are featured on the cover,” Powell says. “Angie is one of our greatest foster moms! Last year she fostered and cared for our pregnant pitbull, Sami, and her 13 pups, until they were all adopted!”

For information or to make an appointment for grooming or a micro-chip, call 937-247-9272. The website is www.robynsnestrescue.com The group can also be found at facebook/theRobynsNestRescue.

