Hundreds of Mason residents create artwork to show off at upcoming event

Mason’s artistic side will be on display during the upcoming Picture Mason! Downtown Art Hop.

In September, about 450 residents picked up complimentary 8″x10″ blank canvases in order to paint, sketch, collage, photograph, or draw artwork depicting their favorite Mason scenes. Their art will be on display in more than 30 select businesses along the Mason Mile from 3-7 p.m. Oct. 21.

The pictures were done by a broad variety of people, said co-organizer Helen Fox.

“It seems like a very good representation of Mason’s demographics — families, students, professional artists, younger and older residents and residents of different nationalities,” Fox said.

She and co-organizer Peg Elfers said some families and friends created artwork as a group activity. They said that through there was a wide range of skill and experience in the art, people will appreciate the amount of emotion and effort on each canvas.

“After all, this is a celebration, not a contest,” Elfers said.

The subjects are varied as well. The artists chose stores, schools, parks, neighborhoods, historic homes, local products, people and nature settings as their favorite scenes of Mason.

“For instance, it’s very touching that quite a few people chose Angel Alley,” said Fox. “This small alley means so much to people, and they appreciate it.”

The art hop was conceived by Helen Fox and Peg Elfers, who brainstormed ways to bring the community together and to encourage people to spend time in Mason. Picture Mason! Downtown Art Hop was the result, and they said it was made possible because of the City of Mason’s logistical support.

“We had a good idea, but they gave it credibility,” said Fox.

Mason Kiwanis members and Mason High School students will provide volunteer support.

On the 21st, balloons will mark the participating businesses in which the artwork can be seen. Some businesses may also offer refreshments or in-store specials. Handouts with locations as well as online maps will also guide visitors to the art.

Face-painting and craft activities will be available on the Downtown Plaza, and the Mason High School AM Band will perform. Visitors can also create their own art on the community art wall near the corner of Mason-Montgomery and Main Street.

“We’re trying to encourage artistic creativity in the community,” said Elfers.

Fox and Elfers expected that people would get involved in creating art, but they were overwhelmed by the response.

“People in a city can contribute a lot to a sense of community, if you appeal to their interests and passions,” Elfers said.

https://imaginemason.org/things-to-do/picture-mason-downtown-art-hop