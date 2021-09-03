dayton-daily-news logo
In Your Prime: Diabetes quick fix with crustless salmon quiche

Smoked Salmon Quiche (Hillary Levin/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/TNS)
Smoked Salmon Quiche (Hillary Levin/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/TNS)

Credit: Hillary Levin

Health News
By Linda Gassenheimer, Tribune News Service
30 minutes ago

You can have this homemade quiche ready in just 25 minutes. It’s a warm, inviting quiche supper, without fussing with pastry dough. The secret to saving time and calories is to use bread crumbs for the crust instead. You can still slice and serve the quiche with this crust.

Helpful Hints:

— You can use any type of mushrooms. If using meaty portobello mushrooms, bake pie 5 minutes longer as they will add more liquid to the pie.

— If whole wheat bread crumbs are not available, process 2 slices of whole wheat bread in the food processor to make crumbs.

— A quick way to chop dill is to snip the leaves with a scissors.

— You can use a casserole dish instead of a pie plate.

Countdown:

— Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

— Prepare ingredients.

— Make quiche.

Shopping List:

To buy: 1 package whole wheat bread crumbs, 1/2 pound fresh wild-caught salmon, 1 bottle ground nutmeg, 1 small package shiitake mushrooms, 1 red onion, 1 red bell pepper and 1 bunch fresh dill.

Staples: olive oil spray, eggs (6 needed), skim milk, salt and black peppercorns.

———

CRUSTLESS SALMON QUICHE

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

10-inch shallow pie plate or casserole dish

Olive oil spray

1/4 cup whole wheat bread crumbs

1/2 pound fresh wild-caught salmon, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 cup sliced shiitake mushrooms

1 cup sliced red onion

1 cup sliced red bell pepper

1/4 cup fresh dill

2 large eggs

4 egg whites

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 cup skim milk

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray bottom and sides of pie plate with olive oil spray. Sprinkle breadcrumbs over bottom and sides of plate. Roll the plate around to make sure the sides are covered with crumbs. Gently shake the plate to evenly distribute excess crumbs across the bottom.

Place the salmon, mushrooms, onion and red bell pepper in the pie plate. Sprinkle dill over the ingredients. In a small bowl lightly beat the 2 whole eggs and 4 egg whites with a fork. Add the nutmeg, milk and salt and pepper to taste. Pour into the prepared pie plate. Press the ingredients under the eggs with a fork. The egg mixture will not completely cover the ingredients. It will expand when baked. Place in oven for 25 minutes. The pie should be firm. Leave a little longer if needed. Remove, cut in half and serve on two dinner plates. Makes 2 servings.

Per serving: 400 calories, 140 calories from fat, 15 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 5 g monounsaturated fat, 250 mg cholesterol, 42 g protein, 24 g carbohydrates, 3 g dietary fiber, 10 g sugars, 510 mg sodium, 1,155 mg potassium, 475 mg phosphorus.

Exchanges: 1/2 other carbohydrate, 3 vegetable, 6 lean protein.

