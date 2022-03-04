IN YOUR PRIME: How different vitamins affect the body

Vitamin B2 (riboflavin): This works with other B vitamins by promoting growth and the production of red blood cells.

Vitamin B3 (niacin): Helps convert food into energy. It’s also essential for healthy skin, blood cells, brain, and nervous system function.

Vitamin B5 (pantothenic acid): Helps make lipids, neurotransmitters, steroid hormones, and hemoglobin in the body.

Vitamin B6 (pyridoxine): This vitamin may reduce the risk of heart disease by helping to lower homocysteine levels. It also helps convert tryptophan into niacin and serotonin, a mood-regulating neurotransmitter.

Vitamin B9 (folate): Vital for new cell creation, it helps prevent brain and spine birth defects when taken early in pregnancy. It also may lower risk for colon cancer risk.

Vitamin B12 (cobalamin): Vitamin B12 is important for metabolism and energy production. It also helps form red blood cells and maintain the central nervous system.

Biotin: Biotin helps to metabolize proteins and carbohydrates. It also promotes healthy bones and hair.

Vitamin C (ascorbic acid): This is an important antioxidant that promotes healthy teeth and gums. It also helps the body absorb iron and maintains healthy tissue by promoting wound healing. Vitamin C may help boost the immune system to help with illness prevention or recovery.

Vitamin D (calciferol): Also known as the “sunshine vitamin,” vitamin D is made in the body after individuals spend time in the sun. It is hard to get enough vitamin D from food sources alone. Vitamin D also helps the body absorb calcium, which is vital for healthy bones and teeth.

Vitamin E (tocopherol): An antioxidant that helps the body form red blood cells and use vitamin K. Scientists also are studying a potential relationship between vitamin E and a lower risk for Alzheimer’s disease.

Vitamin K (menadione): Vitamin K activates proteins and calcium essential to blood clotting. It also may help prevent hip fractures.