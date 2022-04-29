IN YOUR PRIME: How to stay safe when you live alone

Get to know your neighbors. Singletons should make it a point to become familiar with their neighbors. This way they can learn schedules and alert one another if something seems out of sorts. A good neighbor will check in on another person if he or she hasn’t seen that person around in some time, which could help in the event of an injury or illness.

Invest in smart technology. Smart home technology can run the gamut from motion-activated cameras to remote-operated lights and thermostats. This enables the home to be safe and secure, and even appear occupied when a person isn’t home.

Don’t advertise that you’re single. Those who live alone should not make a point of advertising it. For example, list Smith Residence on a lobby mailbox in an apartment complex rather than a single name. Avoid telling too many people you’re single, as word can get around and it is impossible to know who will find out. That includes spreading word online through social media.

Upgrade locks and doors. Invest in more complex locks and deadbolts as well as security doors to add an extra layer of security to a home. Such locks are only effective when inhabitants remember to lock their doors at night and when leaving their home.

Develop an emergency exit plan. No one is coming to a person’s aid when he or she lives alone. That means a singleton must develop and rehearse emergency exit protocols that involve getting out of the home safely. In addition, one should pack emergency supplies and a go-bag in case a fast exit is necessary.