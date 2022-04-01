IN YOUR PRIME: Know when to get health screenings

Skin screening: An annual full body screening will identify any suspicious moles or skin lesions.

Cervical cancer: Women in this age range should receive a Pap smear every three years and an annual pelvic exam.

Breast exam: Self-examination of the breasts and examination by a clinical provider should take place every year.

Testicular exam: Men should conduct self exams for testicular abnormalities. Doctors may examine the testicles during annual physicals as well.

Tdap vaccine: All adults should get the Tdap vaccine if they did not receive it as an adolescent to protect against pertussis, and then a Td (tetanus, diphtheria) booster shot every 10 years.

HPV vaccine: The human papilloma virus vaccine is recommended if you did not receive it as an adolescent.

40 to 64 years old

Zoster (Shingles) vaccine: Two doses of this vaccine will be administered between two and six months apart starting at age 50 and up.

Colorectal screening: A colonoscopy to detect any colorectal illnesses is recommended beginning at age 50.

Prostate screening: Prostate screenings begin at age 50 unless you are a high-risk individual, in which case screenings begin at age 40.

Osteoporosis: Doctors may recommend a bone density test and osteoporosis screening at age 50 and up if certain risk factors are present.

Lung cancer screening: If you are a past or current smoker, itÕs wise to have an annual lung cancer screening. The American Lung Association says adults age 55 and up can have this screening covered by health insurance.

Mammogram: Women should begin receiving annual mammograms at age 40.

65 years and older

Cervical cancer: Most women can stop getting Pap smears at this age if they have no history of cervical cancer. Women who have had a hysterectomy may no longer need pelvic exams after age 65.

Pneumococcal and pneumonia vaccines: These are recommended every five years for certain conditions and risk factors.

Cognitive health: Doctors may assess your cognitive health to see if there are any risk factors for dementias.

In addition to these screenings, doctors may conduct annual depression screenings to assess mental health. Routine blood glucose monitoring may be necessary based on risk factors for diabetes.