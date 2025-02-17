Irish drinks, dancing and celebration: St. Patrick’s Day things to do in Dayton

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

When: 6 p.m.-midnight March 7 and noon-11 p.m. March 8

Location: 4524 Linden Ave., Riverside

More info: Carroll High School’s annual St. Pat’s Fest will take place March 7 and 8 and feature a variety of food, drinks and activities. The first night of the event is only for age 21 and older and will offer casino games, draft beer, Irish coffee and more. On Saturday, families are welcome to enjoy live music, carnival games, Irish dancing and other attractions.

When: March 14-16

Location: 3725 Presidential Drive, Beavercreek

More info: The Wandering Griffin Brewery and Restaurant, located next to the Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Beavercreek, is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with special menu items, music and Irish dancers. There will be no cover during the celebration. More details will arrive in the coming weeks.

When: 11 a.m. March 15

Location: 65 Millard Drive, Franklin

More info: JD Legends will host its annual St. Patrick’s Day event March 15. All day, the venue will host live entertainment, featuring artists such as Simply Queen, Finding Melissa, Wright Brothers, Jake Roberts and more.

When: 4-9 p.m. March 15

Location: 5 S. Market St., Troy

More info: Alongside its traditional offerings, The Caroline in Troy will feature a special menu consisting of bangers and mash, Rueben stew and cabbage rolls to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

When: 3-7 p.m. March 16

Location: 922 Valley St., Dayton

More info: Guests to the American Czechoslovakian Club’s St. Patrick’s Day Dance will be able to dance to a selection of ballroom music and enjoy wine, beer, soft drinks, snacks and more. Before the dance, from 2-2:45 p.m., the club is offering a free beginner’s dance lesson.

When: March 16-17

Location: 61 S. Main St., Miamisburg

More info: Miamisburg pub Good Time Charlie’s will honor St. Patrick with a multi-day celebration. From 7-11 p.m. March 16, the bar will host a “St. Practice Day” party with live entertainment from the band FULLTILT. At 9 a.m. on St. Patrick’s day proper, the pub will offer a free breakfast alongside its full bar. Throughout the day, live music will be played, with DJ Nolan taking the stage at 3 p.m. and Short of Stable Party Band playing from 8 p.m.-midnight.

When: 9 a.m. March 17

Location: Throughout Springboro

More info: Six of Springboro’s most popular bars will come together for the city’s second annual pub crawl. Throughout the day, free transportation will be offered between the participating businesses, with each offering a selection of special menu items. Live music will also be provided, with a set list to be announced.

When: 11 a.m. March 15

Location: 104 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs

More info: Peach’s Grill in Yellow Springs will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with an all-day party March 15. Beginning at 11 a.m. the event will feature traditional Irish food and drink, live music and more. Guests are recommended to arrive early to secure their spot.

When: 6:30 p.m. March 15

Location: 420 E. Water St., Troy

More info: St. Patrick’s School in Troy will offer all you can eat food and beer during its annual Shamrock Shindig. There will also be live music, raffles, games and more. Guests are also encouraged to bring donations of gift cards to local restaurants and unopened bottles of wine and whiskey.

When: 8 p.m. March 15

Location: 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

More info: Dayton’s Yellow Cab Tavern will host a throwback night to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. There will be performances by Green Day tribute band Green Dayton, Weezer tribute band the Pinkertones and Blink 182 tribute band Blink 183. Doors open at 8 p.m., with music set to start at 9 p.m.

When: March 14-17

Location: 228 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs

More info: Throughout St. Patrick’s Day weekend, Ye Olde Trail Tavern in Yellow Springs will offer a special menu consisting of Guinness beef stew, beef and cabbage as well as bangers and mash. The bar will also have specials on its Irish beer.

When: 6:30 p.m. March 17

Location: 326 N. Main St., Piqua

More info: While running through its 3.1 mile track, contestants in Piqua’s St. Paddy’s Day Beer Run will receive a cup of beer at each mile marker.

When: 1 p.m. March 16 and 8:30 p.m. March 17

Location: 300 Wayne Avenue, Dayton

More info: One of the biggest St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in the area, Dublin Pub will host a multi-day event filled with activities and drinks. On Sunday, the bar will host the One Mile Race, where guests will be rewarded with a drink after going through the course. Guests can participate in a timed or untimed race, and all contestants will receive a drink and swag from event sponsor Jameson. On St. Patrick’s Day, Dublin Pub will host a large celebration, complete with live music.

