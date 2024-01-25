BreakingNews
Kettering Health’s gala featuring Michael Bolton canceled

Credit: Chris Pizzello

31 minutes ago
The Kettering Health Foundation’s Heart to Heart Gala has been canceled citing singer Michael Bolton’s health issues.

The Grammy winner, who underwent successful surgery for a brain tumor shortly before Christmas, was slated to appear Feb. 20 with the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra at the Schuster Center. Organizers say at this time there is no rescheduled date for the performance.

In a Jan. 5 Facebook post, Bolton, 70, provided an update for his fans.

“For the next couple of months, I will be devoting my time and energy to my recovery which means I’ll have to take a temporary break from touring. It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon.”

If you are a current ticket holder for this year’s gala, you have two options:

  • Request a full refund back to your original form of payment.
  • Donate the ticket cost back to the Kettering Health Foundation.
If you have any questions, call the Dayton Live Ticket Office at 937-228-3630 or send an email to tickets@daytonlive.org. The Dayton Live Ticket Office hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.

