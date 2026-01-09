Live music, karaoke, animals among weekend offerings in Springfield

By Brett Turner – Contributing Writer
53 minutes ago
Celebrate the weekend of the first full week of the new year with a selection of events from animals to food to music in Springfield.

Reptile and Exotic Pet Expo

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 10 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 11

Location: Clark County Fairgrounds, 4401 S. Charleston Pike

Description: A family-friendly event that focuses on education and interaction, workshops, kids games and activities and the chance to interact with the animals. Cover charge is $10 adults for the day and kids’ admission is free.

Ladies Only Brunch

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 10

Location: O’Conners Irish Pub, 2200 N. Limestone St.

Description: A ladies-only brunch, dance and singalong party with DJ Static. Several drinks including mimosas and Bloody Marys will be available. Cover charge is $10.

Epic Karaoke with Horton Hobbs

When: 7 p.m. to midnight, Saturday, Jan. 10

Location: State Theater, 19 S. Fountain Ave.

Description: Sing to karaoke favorites with MC Horton Hobbs at the State Theater. Free cover charge.

Sanctuary Series: Nyx Berry and Bailey Compston

When: 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 11

Location: High Street Methodist Church, 230 E. High St.

Description: An afternoon of music from Broadway and beyond with Springfield natives Nyx Berry on vocals and Bailey Compston on vocals and piano. The young pair has been performing in local musicals and shows for several years. Admission is free and a free-will offering will be taken to support the series at intermission. A meet-and-greet event with the performers will follow the show.

