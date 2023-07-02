MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Blue Star Mothers need our help!

Our Make a Difference readers have been contributing items to the Blue Star Mothers for many years and that wonderful organization once again needs our help.

The national organization is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that’s been supporting active duty military and veterans since World War II. Our local chapter, Miami Valley Chapter # 3, says its mission is “supporting deployed troops, local veterans, and each other.”

“Thank you so much for highlighting us in the Dayton area,” writes Robin Bradley who serves as second vice president for the Dayton chapter. “The response in donations from the October Make a Difference article was tremendous, however this is the time of year when we run out of supplies.”

The Dayton Blue Star Mothers send boxes of snacks and toiletries to deployed troops weekly. “These boxes go wherever the troops are deployed,” explains Bradley. “Currently, they are being sent to troops deployed to Germany, Poland, Romania, Africa, the Middle East, Korea, Japan, and ships patrolling the seas.”

The organization sends an average of 80 boxes per month to deployed troops. “It is truly so awesome to get your boxes as every single item was just perfect for us here,” wrote one grateful deployed recipient. “It means so much that you are thinking of us. Thank you so much!”

Bradley says her organization relies totally on the generosity of the Miami Valley businesses, schools, churches, and citizens for the items to fill these boxes and the postage to send them. Each box costs about $12 to send.

“Deployed troops often have to purchase personal care items at their own expense and these items are sometimes difficult to acquire in remote areas,” she notes. " “Right now our supplies of personal care items are running low.”

These items are most needed:

Deodorant

Body wash and shampoo (2 in 1)

Foot powder

Body powder

Lotion (no pumps, please)

Sunscreen

Dental floss

Lip balm

Travel size toiletries

Donations can be dropped off on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon at Chapter #3 Troop Center, 6661 Clyo Rd., Centerville. It’s located in the front corner of the Kettering Health Network Building. If Saturdays aren’t convenient for you, you can arrange other times by emailing: 2ndvp@bluestarmothersdayton.com.

Checks can be made out to Blue Star Mothers Chapter #3, and sent to:

Blue Star Mothers #3

P.O. Box 292722

Kettering, Ohio 45429

Questions? Call Robin at 937-626-2838.

For more information, here’s the website: bluestarmothersdayton.com

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com.

Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.