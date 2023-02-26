MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Brigid’s Path needs baby items

Nice news!

On Dec. 29, 2017 Brigid’s Path welcomed its first baby, who is now a thriving, healthy, and energetic 5-year-old and quite the artist! Some of his artwork was featured in a live auction at a recent fundraising event celebrating Brigid’s Path 5-year anniversary.

At the same fundraising event, a mom who graduated from Brigid’s Path shared her story and said: “In December 2022, I’ll have 18 months of sobriety! I’m now an employee, a college student, and a certified peer recovery supporter. My daughter has a happy and healthy two-parent household where we continue to grow and do better each day.”

Brigid’s Path does not charge families for their stay or services but relies on donations from the community.

Brigid’s Path can use:

Hand soap

Sensitive skin lotion - Aveeno

Baby bottle brushes

Toilet paper

Mylicon Drops

Infant Tylenol

Brand new breast pumps/supplies

Burp cloths

6-month and 9-month PJ’s with snaps

Copy paper

Donations can also be dropped off at Brigid’s Path located at 3601 S. Dixie Dr., Moraine, OH 45439.

Additional items can be found on a wish list at https://brigidspath.org/donate/. Ordering is easy and you can have items sent directly to Brigid’s Path.

Other Ways You Can Help

Brigid’s Path has a monthly giving program called Circle of Hope that makes it easy and affordable to support Brigid’s Path’s mission and programs throughout the year. To join the Circle of Hope and receive exclusive updates, visit bridgidspath.org and click on the the Contribute link.

One-time tax-deductible donations can be made at bridgidspath.org

Want to host a fundraiser? Make meals for families? Do a day of service? Ideas to support Brigid’s Path can be found on its website: brigidspath.org/getinvolved/.

Brigid’s Path is happy to announce the 12th annual “Kettering Mayor’s — Party with a Purpose” — which benefit the newborns and mothers in the care of Brigid’s Path. The event will take place from 6-10 p.m. at Reynolds and Reynolds Research Park Campus on Saturday, May 13 and will feature special entertainment by the Dueling Pianos. As more details become available, they will be posted online at brigidspath.org/events/.

If you know a mom who is pregnant or newly postpartum and struggling with substance use, Brigid’s Path can help. You can refer a family to Brigid’s Path by calling 937-350-1785 or online at brigidspath.org/referrals/.

