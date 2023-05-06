MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Help Dayton newcomers learn English

The school depends on volunteers to teach and tutor the students that walk through the doors. No previous experience is necessary; there’s a training program that will help you get started.

One of the program’s most devoted volunteers is Karin Hirschkatz of Dayton who’s been teaching at St. John’s for 10 years. She says she’s still energized by the students’ desire to learn, their questions and their friendship. “I always leave the class with a smile on my face,” says Hirschkatz. “Our students are all adults, and generally both motivated to learn and very appreciative. For anyone who has taught, you understand that that is a wonderful atmosphere in which to teach.”

This volunteer work, she adds, allows her to learn about other cultures and teach about the culture the the United States –everything from Independence Day to baseball. “We sing ‘Take me out to the Ballgame’ and eat peanuts & Cracker Jacks. I enjoy the challenge of engaging students, seeing their progress; laughing together. We sing songs and play games, both great tools for promoting English learning.” Hirschkatz likes the flexibility that allows her to teach both the official curriculum and anything additional she feels will help her students become productive members of this country. “In many of the countries from which our students come, teachers are highly valued; thus we are treated with much respect and gratitude.”

Added enrichment

The goal of St. John’s is to help students transition into American life, a career, and/or college. To encourage this, the school brings in guest speakers to talk about life in the United States. The police department comes in frequently to give safety lectures. In December, St. John’s ESOL, which is part of Miami Valley Career Technology Center’s Aspire program, hosts a holiday party where food is made and students participate in traditional dance.

Other MVCTC ESOL sites are in the area surrounding Dayton. Currently, English classes are offered in Fairborn, Huber Heights, Centerville, Medway and West Carrollton. MVCTC also offers online options that sprung into existence during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In the past, when our program has been featured in the Make a Difference column we’ve received several donations and even some volunteer teachers!” says Bennett. “Students receive basic supplies as they begin classes and with the number of students now walking through our doors, we are so grateful for all of them.”

What they can use:

Two-pocket folders

Clorox Wipes

Dry erase markers

Pen and pencils

Packaged snacks

Water bottles

Spiral notebooks.

Drop-offs can be made from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays at St. John’s UCC, 515 E. Third St. Please call first to be certain someone is there to receive them. Contact program coordinators Emily Bennett or Romona Carver at 937-461-3332.

Other ways to help

Carver says the biggest need for the variety of different programs are volunteers:

The Sulphur Grove site includes childcare, and there is a continual need for volunteers in that area.

Those who don’t have the time or inclination to teach a regular class can volunteer to tutor a student one-on-one or help out at Conversation Club which involves chatting informally with students for an hour.

For more information, call 937-461-3332.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com.

Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.