More than 180 breweries across state ready for Ohio Pint Day

Explore Butler County graphic artist commissioned for Ohio pint glass design

Ohio Pint Day is Sept. 24.

As part of the celebration, craft beer enthusiasts can purchase a limited-edition collectible pint glass, which is available exclusively at participating breweries and taprooms. Approximately 14,500 Ohio Pint Day glasses will be available.

Demand for the collectible Ohio Pint Day glass has been consistently high year over year. In fact, many breweries distribute all of their glassware within hours of making it available.

According to OCBA, breweries that are not typically open on Tuesdays will make the glass available on the next day they are scheduled to be open.

The Ohio Craft Brewers Association commissioned artist Sam Baird, art director at LemonGrenade Creative in Hamilton, to design this year’s Ohio Pint Day glass. The design group has also worked with the Ohio Craft Brewers Association on label art for the annual From the Heart statewide collaboration beer since 2021.

“Ohio is known for several things. It’s home to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the NFL, and was the birthplace of aviation. For this year’s Ohio Pint Day glass, I wanted to highlight the latter,” Baird said in her artist statement. “Taking a lot of inspiration from early airplane designs, I wanted a fun, retro feeling with lots of movement. Now-a-days, we tend to focus a lot on the here and now, so it was nice to step back in time and appreciate the past achievements of our fellow Ohioans. But in short, planes are cool. I hope you enjoy the design as much as I enjoyed creating it.”

On Ohio Pint Day, craft beer fans can expect to find many different offers from participating breweries. Some breweries may sell the glass filled with the customer’s choice of beer. Others may include the glass with a purchase to go or sell the glass individually.

In partnership with Ohio Craft Brewers Association (OCBA,) member breweries and Boelter Beverage, $1 from every glass will be donated to OCBA. This year marks the fifth annual Ohio Pint Day, which began in 2020.

The Ohio Craft Brewers Association was founded as a non-profit organization in 2008 to unify the Ohio brewing community, market Ohio manufactured beers throughout the state and beyond, and to monitor and promote a strong beer industry in Ohio. The Ohio Craft Brewers Association also organizes statewide events that highlight the brewing industry in Ohio. For more about OCBA, go to www.ohiocraftbeer.org.