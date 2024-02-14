Muse Machine receives $30K grant from AES Ohio Foundation

Credit: FACEBOOK PHOTO Credit: FACEBOOK PHOTO

Muse Machine’s mission is to “change the lives of young people through the arts.” The organization’s programs serve 77,000 students and 600 teachers in 13 counties. One of its most popular mainstays is the annual student musical. This year’s presentation of “9 to 5,” staged Jan. 11-14 at the Victoria Theatre and featuring over 100 students from 45 schools, was another artistic success.

“Young people in the Muse Machine studio often unearth their passions, learn about themselves and form lifelong friendships,” said Muse Machine Executive Director Ruth Reveal in the “9 to 5″ program notes. “Through Muse, students and teachers leverage the arts to tell stories, explore new knowledge, challenge themselves, and make their corner of the world a better place.”

Muse Machine says it makes its arts-integrated educational opportunities available to students and teachers of all sociocultural and socioeconomic backgrounds. The organization also tailors its educational activities to the Ohio Learning Standards.

Grants distributed by the AES Ohio Foundation are aimed at creating long-term community impact by supporting new and innovative programs through local non-profit organizations. In 2023, the Foundation awarded grants totaling nearly $1.4 million.

“The generous support of the AES Ohio Foundation provides valuable support to all Muse Machine’s programs,” said Muse Machine Institutional Giving Manager Jill Summerville in a press release. “Muse Machine is very grateful for the Foundation’s continued commitment to supporting arts-integrated educational opportunities for young people and the teachers who inspire them.”

For more information about Muse Machine, visit musemachine.com.