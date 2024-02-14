Muse Machine receives $30K grant from AES Ohio Foundation

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Lifestyles
By
49 minutes ago
X

Muse Machine, Dayton’s revered arts education organization, has been awarded a $30,000 grant courtesy of AES Ohio Foundation.

The grant will fund four programs: the Preschool and Elementary Schools program; the Secondary Schools program; the Summer Institute and Extended Activities; and Student Performances.

Credit: FACEBOOK PHOTO

Credit: FACEBOOK PHOTO

Muse Machine’s mission is to “change the lives of young people through the arts.” The organization’s programs serve 77,000 students and 600 teachers in 13 counties. One of its most popular mainstays is the annual student musical. This year’s presentation of “9 to 5,” staged Jan. 11-14 at the Victoria Theatre and featuring over 100 students from 45 schools, was another artistic success.

“Young people in the Muse Machine studio often unearth their passions, learn about themselves and form lifelong friendships,” said Muse Machine Executive Director Ruth Reveal in the “9 to 5″ program notes. “Through Muse, students and teachers leverage the arts to tell stories, explore new knowledge, challenge themselves, and make their corner of the world a better place.”

ExploreExamining a ‘radical act’: Wright State presents double dose of ‘Doll’s House’

Muse Machine says it makes its arts-integrated educational opportunities available to students and teachers of all sociocultural and socioeconomic backgrounds. The organization also tailors its educational activities to the Ohio Learning Standards.

Grants distributed by the AES Ohio Foundation are aimed at creating long-term community impact by supporting new and innovative programs through local non-profit organizations. In 2023, the Foundation awarded grants totaling nearly $1.4 million.

“The generous support of the AES Ohio Foundation provides valuable support to all Muse Machine’s programs,” said Muse Machine Institutional Giving Manager Jill Summerville in a press release. “Muse Machine is very grateful for the Foundation’s continued commitment to supporting arts-integrated educational opportunities for young people and the teachers who inspire them.”

ExploreDayton Contemporary Dance Company prepares historic concert

For more information about Muse Machine, visit musemachine.com.

In Other News
1
Reporter shares experience of self-guided Dayton coffee tour, ‘Grounds...
2
Kings Island to hire more than 5,000 for upcoming season
3
Dr. Barton Goldsmith: Toxic relationships are physically hard to handle
4
How to support local homeless, those in need on the ‘Day of Caring’
5
Dayton Fish Fry Guide 2024

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top