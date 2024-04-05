Night Ranger, Wilson Phillips, Debbie Gibson added to Fraze Pavilion concert lineup

Explore 10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

Wilson Phillips and Debbie Gibson will perform at 8 p.m. Sunday, July 21. Grammy-nominated group Wilson Phillips is best known for such hits as “Hold On” and “Release Me.” Gibson is the singer/songwriter of such hits as “Only In My Dreams,” “Foolish Beat” and “Lost In Your Eyes.”

Tickets for Night Ranger range from $25-$50. Tickets for Wilson Phillips and Debbie Gibson are priced at $39-$60. Tickets for both concerts go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 13.

Both concerts join the previously announced pairing of Rick Springfield and Richard Marx performing Saturday, July 20.

For more information, visit fraze.com.