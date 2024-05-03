Party at the Plaza, a free community tailgate, returns tonight at Day Air Ballpark

The first Party at the Plaza of the season will be centered around the theme “Wild in Water Street District,” featuring a special appearance from Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live and the Madison Mohawk Steel Drum Band. Additional activities include inflatables, the Dragons Green Team, Roofman, Pedal Wagon tours throughout Water Street District, raffle giveaways and more.

Vendors slated to participate include:

● ReptiGirls Reptiles

● Honey Hill Farm

● Square One Salon

● Dayton Beer Company

● Downtown Dayton Partnership

● Winans Chocolates + Coffees

● Water Street District’s Pint Path Passport

“The Dragons experience begins for each game on the plaza outside of Day Air Ballpark. Our partners at Water Street District are bringing together truly spectacular events with three Parties at the Plaza in 2024,” said Bob Murphy, President of the Dayton Dragons, in a news release. “We’re looking forward to the first event on Friday, May 3. It’s going to be a can’t miss day in the heart of Water Street District.”

For more information about Party at the Plaza, visit waterstreetdayton.com. Day Air Ballpark is located at 220 N. Patterson Blvd.