Patty’s Pastels a creation of 77-year-old woman who loves crafting in retirement

“Sales and thrift stores are where I have found the most interesting and beautiful pieces, whether it be dishes or jewelry,” she said. “I hang on to each one of them, and I put my heart and soul into each piece. They all mean something special to me. I hope people who see it feel that way about it too.”

Schlangen, who grew up in Dayton as the oldest of seven children, never felt very creative.

“When I started this, people would say ‘you’re so creative and thoughtful and the pieces are beautiful’, and I thought maybe other people do appreciate what I am doing. I started doing it for myself and when I got the positive feedback, I really jumped into it.”

She stays busy with local shows, including the Holiday Arts & Craft show at the Lathrem Senior Center in Kettering, the Kettering Holiday at Home Arts & Crafts Show, St. Albert the Great Art & Craft Fest and making centerpieces for the Dayton Catholic Women’s Club luncheon.

“I tend to stick to pastels because to me they are joyful,” she said. “They make me feel good. My craft is joyful for me.”

Schlangen’s creations can also be found at C & C Studios Vintage & Paper Goods, 101 E Alex Bell Road, Suite #160 in Centerville, and The Oakwood Florist, 2313 Far Hills Ave. in Oakwood.

We asked her to tell us more about herself:

Family: I have been married to Jerry for 57 years. We have four children, 10 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild. In January of 2021, our son, Tim, at age 52, passed leaving all of us in sorrow to this very moment.

Favorite memory of your hometown: Attending Immaculate Conception School on Smithville Road and being the chairperson of the Stuffed Animal Booth every August at the annual Festival. Being in the first-class years at a brand new Carroll High School in 1961-1965 with no upper class men. I was very proud to be a Patriot and still am.

Living in Dayton meant riding the electric trolley bus. To travel downtown, the timed-route began at the Wayne Avenue Bus Loop and ended at Third and Main. Shopped Record Shop at Mayor’s Jewelers, Rikes, McCrory’s, Lerners, Beerman’s, Baker’s Shoes and ended with a chocolate malt at Culp’s in the Arcade.

How has aging affected your daily life: Your mind, body and emotions take on a whole new attitude of their own. Aging requires “fighting” back and not letting those new attitudes overwhelm your life. Not always easy but faith and prayers with a smile are the best start. Friends understand these new feelings and commiserating creates a boost to the spirit. Accept what we can’t change. Change what we can. Pray. I want to enjoy every second of every day.

What is your favorite activity: The beauty of dishes and jewelry have fascinated me. Visiting sales and thrift stores to start collecting. I took up the craft of making Garden Art — decorated plates to adorn the garden; decorating old windows and mirrors. I spend hours in my little corner of the garage creating.

How long do you plan to work or how long have you been retired? My husband and I retired in 2000. Twenty-four years of retirement is truly a gift. We love our time together and are seldom apart.

How do you stay fulfilled in retirement: Staying fulfilled for me means learning new things or practicing the things I need to stay sharp mentally. Asking for help when I know it is time to ask. Talking to the kids and grandkids by text, phone, or face time to stay in touch.

Biggest challenge of being a senior citizen: Understanding all the changes in the world around us. So much information from everywhere all the time. Life is just not the same. I will pray for peace.

Biggest reward of being a senior citizen: “Been there and done that”. Simple but true. Share what I have learned and help others.

Most satisfying part about life today: The joy of the graces that God has bestowed on me.

What does the future hold for you: The future will keep us living in Kettering. Loving each other and the life we have created together. Loving the kids, grandkids and great granddaughter every moment.

Relaxing and watching a movie any time of day. Take a nap when I feel tired. Housecleaning, dishes and laundry can wait. Enjoy being outside.

Best advice for individuals 60 years and older: Wallow in the past loving all we did and accomplished. Know our end is inevitable. Keep faith, hope, love smiling in our hearts.

