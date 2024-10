Greene County Parks & Trails hosted its annual Pumpkin Glow at Caesar Ford Park, located on 520 S. Stringtown Rd. in Xenia from Thursday, Oct. 24 to Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. Attendees of the free event were loaned black light flashlights to explore the park trails and find hundreds of foam pumpkins hand-painted in black light reflective paint. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER