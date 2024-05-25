BreakingNews
PHOTOS: Fifth annual IndieCraft in downtown Springfield

The fifth annual IndieCraft returned to downtown Springfield on Friday, May 24 and Saturday, May 25, 2024. Saturday night featured BeerFest at Mother Stewart’s Brewing plus performances by Tommy Stinson (former bassist for The Replacements, Guns N’ Roses & Soul Asylum) with his band Cowboys in the Campfire at Mother Stewart’s Brewing, Lydia Loveless at National Road Commons Park and Dayton’s own crabswithoutlegs at the State Theater. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
