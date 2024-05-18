PHOTOS: Fourth annual NCCJ Pride Rocks at Levitt Pavilion

The 4th annual Pride Rocks, a free family friendly LGBTQ+ mental health awareness event returned to Levitt Pavilion in downtown Dayton on Saturday, May 18, 2024. Organized by the National Conference for Community Justice of Greater Dayton, attendees painted small rocks with messages supporting LGBTQ+ pride and suicide prevention. Food trucks, vendors and mental health providers were present to answer questions regarding available mental health resources. Live music was provided by local LGBTQ+ artists Never Try (featured in this gallery) and MelinaMarie. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER