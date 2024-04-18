PHOTOS: 'Let's Get Brunched' at the Steam Plant 2024

1 / 23
More than 300 people attended "Let's Get Brunched" at the Steam Plant in Dayton on April 17, 2024. ALEXIS LARSEN/CONTRIBUTED
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top