PHOTOS: See inside the National Afro-American Museum & Cultural Center in Wilberforce

1 / 40
Step inside the National Afro-American Museum and Cultural Center, located at 1350 Brush Row Rd. in Wilberforce on the campus of Central State University. Current exhibitions include African Americans Fighting for a Double Victory, Queens of the Heartland, Rhythm of Revolution: The Transformative Power of Black Art, 1619 to the Present and Orgins of Tawawa: The History of Wilberforce. The museum is operated by Ohio History Connection. For more info, visit ohiohistory.org/naamcc. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top