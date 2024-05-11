PHOTOS: The 2nd annual Vandalia Sweet Treats Fest at Vandalia Recreation Center

The 2nd annual Vandalia Sweet Treats Fest was held on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at the Vandalia Recreation Center’s sports complex, located at 1111 Stonequarry Rd. Hosted by the City of Vandalia, the festival featured food trucks with a dessert option, dessert vendors selling candy and sweets, non-food vendors, wine/beer garden, live music by the Connor Smith Trio, children’s activities and more. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER